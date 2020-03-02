Technology News
loading

Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged

If you own a Google Home, you might be facing this problem.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 March 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged

Google Home smart speakers support Bluetooth connectivity for audio

Highlights
  • The Google Home smart speaker has a known Bluetooth issue
  • The speaker does not hold a Bluetooth connection reliably
  • Google is aware of the issue and is said to be working on a fix

If you own a Google Home smart speaker and often connect it to your smartphone or tablet to play music, you might have noticed a Bluetooth connectivity problem that causes the device to disconnect frequently. It's one that we've faced as well, and going by numerous forum posts and Twitter threads complaining about the issue, it's fairly widespread. There is, however, hope for Google Home owners all over the world, as Google has finally acknowledged the problem and is said to be working on a fix for it as well.

Google's responses to a Twitter complaint and a forum post were spotted by Android Police, and is the first proper acknowledgement of a long-standing issue with the Google Home and Google Nest series of smart speakers. Google has stated in the responses that it is aware of the issue and is working on a solution, although it can be argued that the responses are highly delayed and this ‘solution' should have been found by now.

When paired and connected to a Bluetooth device such as a smartphone, the Google Home device initially works properly in playing music. Various complaints (and our personal experience) state that after a few minutes of working properly, the speaker disconnects from the Bluetooth device on its own. This is bothersome, as Bluetooth connectivity is a major function of any speaker, smart or otherwise.

Smart speakers such as the Google Home aren't heavily touted as Bluetooth speakers since they rely on Wi-Fi connectivity to directly stream music from online services, or allow audio casting from compatible devices. However, Bluetooth audio connectivity is a widely used feature, particularly when you have music stored on a device or want to rely on specific music streaming services or playlists that may not be possible to fetch through voice commands.

All of this said, it's welcome news that Google has finally accepted that this is an issue, particularly since it's been reported in various complaints for over a year now. While there is no firm timeline on when the fix will be coming, we can hope that we'll see this fix in the coming months.

Google Home Smart Speaker

Google Home Smart Speaker

Model Home
Color White
Power Requirement 16.5V
Touch Pad Yes
Network connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity
Display included No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Home, Bluetooth, Google Nest
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says

Related Stories

Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Apple Increases iPhone Price in India By As Much As Rs. 1,300
  4. Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Hayao Miyazaki, and More on Netflix in March
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Realme Band Teased to Offer Cricket Mode, Sleep Monitoring, More
  8. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Timex Ironman R300 Smartwatch With Up to 25 Days Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Hotstar March 2020 Releases: The Flash, Star Wars, John Oliver, and More
  2. Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G90 SoC
  3. Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged
  5. Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says
  6. OnePlus to Unveil Special Project on March 3, May Be a Concept Device
  7. iPhone 11 Pro Price in India Hiked; iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Get New Prices as Well
  8. SpaceX Starship Prototype Spacecraft Blows Up During Pressure Test
  9. Amazon Confirms Two Employees in Italy Have Contracted Coronavirus
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.