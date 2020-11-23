Technology News
loading

Google Assistant Can Now Schedule Your Smart Lights and Other Gadgets

You can now tell Google Assistant what time to turn on the lights, and for how much time.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 November 2020 18:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Can Now Schedule Your Smart Lights and Other Gadgets

You can also use sunset and sunrise as triggers for commands on Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Google Assistant will let you schedule a time to perform an action
  • You can set the time duration for the action as well
  • Sunset and sunrise can also trigger the commands

Google Assistant is rolling out a Scheduled Actions feature that will let users schedule a smart home command to trigger at a later time. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, turn on the lights in five minutes” to control your smart lights. You can reportedly also specify a duration for the action, such as "turn on the light for five minutes." As per Google, commands can be scheduled for any day within a seven-day period. The scheduled commands will also work with other smart home gadgets.

While Google Assistant already has the ability to turn lights on and off, users will now be able to schedule actions for a variety of smart home gadgets. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, turn on my coffee maker at 8 AM tomorrow”. You can also use sunset and sunrise as triggers for the command. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, switch lamp on 20 minutes before sunrise”.

The Scheduled Action feature appears to have started rolling out with users on Reddit claiming to have spotted it. However, it is not clear if it is available for everyone just yet.

Users will also be able to cancel a scheduled action, as noted by Google's support page. Google returns a list of the user's scheduled actions and prompts the user to specify the ones they want to cancel. However, early users have reported that the cancelling process is not very smooth.

The support page clarifies that Google Assistant can have trouble recognising temporal adverbs (tomorrow or next week, for example) and users will have to specify the exact date and time when scheduling a command. If a user doesn't, Google Assistant will return an error.

A report by 9to5Google noted that the Scheduled Actions feature is only limited to smart home commands and routines and won't work to schedule actions such as playing music.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Google, Google Assistant Scheduled Action
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai, Here’s How You Can Identify Fake Xiaomi Products
Flipboard Rolls Out Dark Mode for Android Users

Related Stories

Google Assistant Can Now Schedule Your Smart Lights and Other Gadgets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  3. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  4. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  5. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  6. Micromax In 1B First Impressions
  7. Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Show Quad Camera; OnePlus 9 Details Also Leaked
  10. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipboard Rolls Out Dark Mode for Android Users
  2. Google Assistant Can Now Schedule Your Smart Lights and Other Gadgets
  3. Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai, Here’s How You Can Identify Fake Xiaomi Products
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked
  5. Indian Smartphone Exports Estimated to Cross $1.5 Billion by End of 2020: techARC Research
  6. Samsung 'SGH-N378' Phone With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 750G Spotted on GeekBench
  7. PlayStation 5 Requires a Native Build to Support 120fps, Xbox Series X Only Needs a Minor Patch: Report
  8. Timex Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Spotted on Wireless Power Consortium Site
  9. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  10. Google Call May Be the New Name for Phone by Google App, Redesigned Icon Spotted Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com