Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale has been launched as the latest connected health and wellness tool for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The device comes with multiple health measurements including weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, skeleton muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage. It has a colour display and features weight trend graph factor which tracks change in bodyweight for a longer period. The smart scale has support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and claimed to showcase the complete biometric data of its users. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale shows the body fat proportion of the user to indicate the percentage of essential and stored fat. Users can connect the latest device to the Garmin Connect app to check the daily weights and more alongside other wellness data.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale price in India, availability

Garmin Index S2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,990. The product is available for purchase in Black and White colour options, via Garmin brand stores and e-commerce websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Synergizer.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale features

As mentioned, Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale features a colour display and the on-screen widget displays a line graph that exhibits the previous 30 days of weight readings. The device is ANT compatible and offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The weighing scale can be used to know the body mass index, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage. It updates users about the normal day-to-day weight fluctuations. The weight limit of the scale is 181.4 kilograms.

Up to 16 user profiles can be created on Garmin Index S2. Each Garmin Index S2 user can connect and view their statistics on the Garmin Connect app which is available on App Store and Google Play.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is said to deliver up to 9 months of battery life. The retail box of the product includes four AAA batteries. It measures 320x310x28mm and weighs 2 kilograms.

