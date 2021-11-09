Technology News
loading

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale can be connected with the Garmin Connect app to check daily weights.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 November 2021 17:56 IST
Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India

Photo Credit: Garmin India

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is priced at Rs. 15,990

Highlights
  • Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is ANT compatible
  • Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale has Bluetooth connectivity
  • Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale offers a battery life of up to 9 months

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale has been launched as the latest connected health and wellness tool for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The device comes with multiple health measurements including weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, skeleton muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage. It has a colour display and features weight trend graph factor which tracks change in bodyweight for a longer period. The smart scale has support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and claimed to showcase the complete biometric data of its users. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale shows the body fat proportion of the user to indicate the percentage of essential and stored fat. Users can connect the latest device to the Garmin Connect app to check the daily weights and more alongside other wellness data.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale price in India, availability

Garmin Index S2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,990. The product is available for purchase in Black and White colour options, via Garmin brand stores and e-commerce websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Synergizer.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale features

As mentioned, Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale features a colour display and the on-screen widget displays a line graph that exhibits the previous 30 days of weight readings. The device is ANT compatible and offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The weighing scale can be used to know the body mass index, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage. It updates users about the normal day-to-day weight fluctuations. The weight limit of the scale is 181.4 kilograms.

Up to 16 user profiles can be created on Garmin Index S2. Each Garmin Index S2 user can connect and view their statistics on the Garmin Connect app which is available on App Store and Google Play.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is said to deliver up to 9 months of battery life. The retail box of the product includes four AAA batteries. It measures 320x310x28mm and weighs 2 kilograms.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale, Garmin India, Garmin Index S2 Price in India, Garmin Index S2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Expands Reach in Automotive Industry With Virtual Driving Assistant, More
Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy
Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  6. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  7. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Wallet for Global Payment Transfers
  10. Reddit Karma Points Could Soon Amount to Crypto Tokens: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Nissan Rebounds From Pandemic Impact Despite Chip Crunch, Triples Profit Forecast
  3. Vivo Y15s With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy
  5. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India
  6. Nvidia Expands Reach in Automotive Industry With Virtual Driving Assistant, More
  7. El Salvador Is Using Its Bitcoin Profits to Build 20 New Schools
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Causing Severe Burns
  9. Elon Musk’s Tesla Testing Dogecoin Payments Under 'Shiba' Code-Name, Source Code Allegedly Reveals
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Digital Wallet for Global Payment Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com