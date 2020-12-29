Technology News
Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements

Smart Weighing Scale C1 is priced at Rs. 1,699 and will be available on Flipkart from January 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 December 2020 15:25 IST
Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements

Smart Weighing Scale C1 can store up to 100 readings, as per Eufy

Highlights
  • Smart Weighing Scale C1 will be available via Flipkart and retail stores
  • The weighing scale is aimed to help users track fitness, monitor health
  • Smart Weighing Scale C1 will be offered in black and white finish

Eufy has announced a Bluetooth enabled ‘Smart Weighing Scale C1' in India that has 12 types of health measurements such as weight, body fat, BMI, water, BMR, visceral fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone mass, muscle mass, and muscle. The weighing scale from Eufy (a sub-brand of Anker) is aimed to help users track fitness, monitor health, and achieve health and fitness goals. It will be available for purchase in the country starting January 2021. As per the company, the Eufy Smart Weighing Scale C1 is designed to motivate users to keep going and staying fit.

Smart Weighing Scale C1 price, availibilty

Smart Weighing Scale C1 is priced at Rs. 1,699. It will be available for purchase in India from January 2021 via Flipkart and retail stores. The weighing scale will be offered in black and white finish. It comes with 15 months warranty.

Smart Weighing Scale C1 features

The weighing scale can store up to 100 readings, as per the company. It can be connected via Bluetooth to the Eufy Home app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Once connected to your smartphone, the data recorded syncs to the Eufy Home app. Users can track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, with users having their own profiles.

As per the company, the Smart Weighing Scale C1 is built with a pair of ‘super sensitive' G-shaped sensors that ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. The smart scale comes with an ITO coating layer on the surface, which Eufy claims is to ensure precise measurements every time a user steps on to the device.

The weighing scale has anti-slip topcoat to ensure stability and rounded corners so that users don't hurt their bare feet easily, as per Eufy. The device also supports third party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit.

Comments

Tanishka Sodhi
