Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India

The new Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid is priced in India at Rs. 23,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2021 14:37 IST
Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India

Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid includes disposable and reusable mop cloths

Highlights
  • It comes with Boundary Strips for exclusion of select areas
  • Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid is available on Amazon
  • Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid can automatically adjust suction power

Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid was launched by Anker in India on Thursday, June 3. The 2-in1 robot vacuum brings along cleaning and mopping capabilities and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support. The small, round-shaped robot vacuum and mop is claims to clean hard-to-reach corners, and areas under beds and cupboards as well. It integrates Eufy's Smart Dynamic Navigation technology (gyro navigation) and path tracking sensor, which claims to help in accurate route planning and methodical movement for greater room coverage and reduced cleaning time.

Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid price in India, sale

The new Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid is priced in India at Rs. 23,999. It is available exclusively on Amazon India and comes with a 12-month warranty. The robot vacuum is up for grabs in a single Black colour option.

Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid specifications and features

Coming to the technical details, the Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid runs on the company's second-generation BoostIQ, which helps the robot vacuum automatically adjust its 2000pa suction power depending on the type of floor or how much dirt it detects. The suction claims to pick up debris across all surfaces and the mopping module does a second wet clean. RoboVac G30 Hybrid G30 also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths. The vacuum is about 2.85-inch thick to glide under furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

The new Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid pairs with the Eufy Home App to enable users to remotely control the vacuum, choose from multiple cleaning modes, and schedule an auto clean. The vacuum is said to emit very little sound “equivalent to the sound of a microwave”. Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid also supports controls with voice assistance through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

As mentioned, Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid uses the company's Smart Dynamic Navigation technology to enable accurate route planning across an area. Eufy bundles boundary strips inside the box to let the user tell the vacuum which areas it has to exclude while cleaning.

Tasneem Akolawala
Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India
