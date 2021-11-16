Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner has been launched by Anker in India. The latest 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and features iPath Laser navigation for following an accurate cleaning route without any manual help. Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid offers Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands. The new Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid has support for Eufy Home App to enable users to remotely control the vacuum, customise cleaning areas and choose from multiple cleaning modes.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid price in India, availability

The new Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 34,999. It will go for sale via Flipkart and the company is offering a 12-month warranty for the product. The robotic vacuum cleaner is up for grabs in a single Black colour option.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid specifications, features

Anker's Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid features two turbines and each turbine offers 2000Pa of suction power. The twin turbines are claimed by the company to clean 57.6 percent more pet hair.

The 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner features four cleaning modes and has a 250ml water tank which can hold water for about 140 minutes of mopping and up to 180 minutes of vacuuming. It has a dustbox capacity of 400ml.

As mentioned, Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid comes with iPath laser navigation for memorising the house environment. Using this, the vacuum cleaner can make a virtual map to follow for the cleaning route eliminating the manual help.

The AI Map 2.0 technology allows the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid to pair with Eufy Home App to customise the cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more. The app is available via Apple's App Store and Google Play. The vacuum cleaner has a 60dB noise level.

It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid supports controls with voice assistance through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid runs on the company's second-generation BoostIQ technology and offers up to three hours of running time. The product is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery. It measures 345x345x97.2mm.