Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid robot vacuum-mop has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 16,999. It is a smart robotic vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi connectivity, compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands, and app-based controls. The new affordable robotic vacuum cleaner comes with an additional mop function. Both functions can be carried out simultaneously. The Robovac G10 Hybrid is already up for sale on Flipkart. This is the third similar product launched by Anker in India, following the Robovac 30 and Robovac 11S.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid price vs competition

At Rs. 16,999, Robovac G10 Hybrid is among the most affordable robotic vacuum cleaners available today. The addition of the mop functionality further adds value to the Robovac G10 Hybrid. The Robovac G10 Hybrid is up for sale on Flipkart.

It takes on the recently-launched Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P priced at Rs. 21,999, as well as the ILife A9s priced at Rs. 31,700. Both the cleaners offer similar vacuuming and mopping functionality.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid specifications, features

The Robovac G10 Hybrid features smart dynamic navigation and can be controlled using the EufyHome app. This lets users start, stop, and schedule cleaning jobs, remote control the robot for manual cleaning, provides maintenance alerts, and more. The vacuum cleaner has a rated power of 2000pa for suction. It also provides voice prompts to alert users of its ongoing tasks.

It's also possible to link the Robovac G10 Hybrid with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This would allow users to control the robot through voice commands on compatible devices such as smart speakers and smartphones. Wi-Fi connectivity allows the Robovac G10 Hybrid to work with the app and voice assistants. The cleaner's mop fittings and water tank allows it to mop while vacuuming.

Anker is best known for its power and hub accessories including USB hubs, power banks, chargers, and power strips. The company also markets sub-brands such as Eufy by Anker and Soundcore by Anker for additional product ranges such as robotic vacuum cleaners, wireless speakers, and more.

