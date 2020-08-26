Technology News
loading

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 16,999

Robovac G10 can be controlled through Google Assistant and Alexa.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 August 2020 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 16,999

Robovac G10 can vacuum and mop simultaneously

Highlights
  • Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid is available on Flipkart
  • At Rs. 16,999, it’s among the most affordable hybrid options available
  • Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid robot vacuum-mop has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 16,999. It is a smart robotic vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi connectivity, compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands, and app-based controls. The new affordable robotic vacuum cleaner comes with an additional mop function. Both functions can be carried out simultaneously. The Robovac G10 Hybrid is already up for sale on Flipkart. This is the third similar product launched by Anker in India, following the Robovac 30 and Robovac 11S.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid price vs competition

At Rs. 16,999, Robovac G10 Hybrid is among the most affordable robotic vacuum cleaners available today. The addition of the mop functionality further adds value to the Robovac G10 Hybrid. The Robovac G10 Hybrid is up for sale on Flipkart.

It takes on the recently-launched Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P priced at Rs. 21,999, as well as the ILife A9s priced at Rs. 31,700. Both the cleaners offer similar vacuuming and mopping functionality.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid specifications, features

The Robovac G10 Hybrid features smart dynamic navigation and can be controlled using the EufyHome app. This lets users start, stop, and schedule cleaning jobs, remote control the robot for manual cleaning, provides maintenance alerts, and more. The vacuum cleaner has a rated power of 2000pa for suction. It also provides voice prompts to alert users of its ongoing tasks.

It's also possible to link the Robovac G10 Hybrid with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This would allow users to control the robot through voice commands on compatible devices such as smart speakers and smartphones. Wi-Fi connectivity allows the Robovac G10 Hybrid to work with the app and voice assistants. The cleaner's mop fittings and water tank allows it to mop while vacuuming.

Anker is best known for its power and hub accessories including USB hubs, power banks, chargers, and power strips. The company also markets sub-brands such as Eufy by Anker and Soundcore by Anker for additional product ranges such as robotic vacuum cleaners, wireless speakers, and more.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anker, Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum Mop, Robovac G10 Hybrid, Robot, Robot Vacuums, Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid price
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Launch in India Set for September 2
Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro With Flip Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 16,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Subscribers May Have to Pay Rs. 100 per 1GB Data
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  3. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  4. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  6. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
  7. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Getting August 2020 Update in India With DC Dimming, More
  9. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Now Available on Flipkart, Xiaomi Announces on Twitter
  2. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works
  3. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Gionee M30 With Massive 10,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Sony Xperia 8 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 16,999
  7. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro With Flip Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Launch in India Set for September 2
  9. Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Update in India With DC Dimming, Smooth Scrolling, and More
  10. Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Hints at Price Hike, Asks Subscribers ‘To Prepare to Pay a Lot More’: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com