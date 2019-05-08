Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner With LCD Screen, Intelligent Features Launched in India

At a media event in Singapore on Wednesday, Dyson unveiled the Dyson V11, the latest addition to its popular line of vacuum cleaners. Compared to its predecessor, the main improvements in the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner include enhanced suction power; a built-in display capable of displaying information like remaining battery run time, and a brand new High Torque cleaner head capable of detecting the kind of surface being cleaned.

Using Dyson's Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) technology, the cleaner head detects brush bar resistance up to 360 times a second. This information is passed to the microprocessor, which in turn adjusts the suction power to optimise performance and battery life. This means, for example, the suction power will be automatically increased when you switch from hard floors to carpets, which usually require deeper cleaning.

Dyson says the High Torque cleaner head features stiff nylon bristles that drive deep into carpet to remove ground-in dirt, and anti-static carbon fibre filaments capable of capturing dust from hard floors and crevices. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times a second.

A sealing bellow made of elastic polyurethane keeps the High Torque cleaner head sealed to the floor while cleaning, ensuring there's no suction losses.

A built-in LCD display will give you real time information on the kind of battery life you can expect with current loads. The Dyson V11 is capable of running in Eco, Boost, and Auto modes, and the battery run time you get on a single charge depends on factors like the cleaning mode and the type of tool being used. As you use your Dyson vacuum cleaner and/ or switch between modes, the display will be able to provide you with the battery run time remaining.

The display will also be used to provide maintenance alerts like reminding users to clean filters or to inform them of possible blockages. The unit will even show short videos that'll show users how to remove the blockage.

At the heart of the Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner is the brand new Dyson digital motor V11 with a triple diffuser, which spins at up to 125,000rpm. The new motor gives the V11 40 percent more suction power than the V10 vacuum cleaner being sold in India.

Like before, Dyson says it spent countless hours in an attempt to reduce the noise generated by the motor and improve its acoustics.

Dyson V11 price in India

Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner is now in India starting at a price of Rs. 52,900 via Dyson demos stores in DLF Promenade, Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bengaluru, Dyson's official website, Amazon India. In-home Demo services are available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as well as at select Croma stores in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

The Dyson V11 is backwards compatible with tools and accessories you might have purchased with the V10 or older models.

Disclosure: Dyson sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Singapore.