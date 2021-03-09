Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery model has been launched in India, an upgrade over the regular model that was launched in 2019 and doesn't have the click-in battery pack feature. With the additional battery, users will get up to an extra 60 minutes of runtime, bringing the total to up to 120 minutes when one includes the bundled swappable battery pack. No other significant differences are present between the models, Alongside, the company has announced exchange offers on the new models, as well as other offers, apart from a reduced price on the original model.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery price, availability

Dyson has priced the V11 Absolute Pro (Nickel/Blue) with swappable battery at Rs. 52,900. Additionally, it is being offered with an exchange value of Rs. 500 and a Rs. 5,500 exchange bonus, along with a free floor dock worth Rs. 9,900. The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery has been at Rs. 59,900 and this, too, is being offered with Rs. 500 exchange value and Rs. 5,500 exchange bonus. A complimentary swappable battery worth Rs. 6,900 will be bundled with the Gold model for a limited time, otherwise, only one click-in battery ships inside the box.

The original model, the V11 Absolute Pro (Nickel/Blue) without swappable battery is now priced at Rs. 44,910 (down from its launch price of Rs. 52,900) and is being offered with Rs. 500 as exchange value and Rs. 2,500 as an exchange bonus. All three models are available through Dyson's website and retail outlets, and will and make their way to Amazon, Flipkart, and select Croma stores. It appears the Gold variant of the original Dyson V11 Absolute Pro model has been discontinued. The company says that customers in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad can avail the exchange offers against functional vacuum cleaners from any brand.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery features

As mentioned, the new swappable battery model nearly identical to the original V11 Absolute Pro model, with exception of the click-in battery system. It features a Hyperdymium motor clocking 125,000 RPM, optimised to reduce turbulence and noise, while the 14 'cyclones' on board generate 79,000 grams of force to fling dirt into the bin. It also has a sealed filtration system that is claimed to capture 99.7 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The company's Dynamic Load Sensor system analyses the difference between hardwood and carpets so that the vacuum cleaner can adjust its suction capacity according to the surface. The LCD system fitted on the cordless vacuum cleaner can be used to switch between performance modes and shows the remaining runtime.

