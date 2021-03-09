Technology News
loading

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Swappable Battery Model Launched in India, Can Extend Runtime to 2 Hours

Dyson has also announced exchange offers on the V11 Absolute Pro in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 March 2021 21:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Swappable Battery Model Launched in India, Can Extend Runtime to 2 Hours

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro's new model comes with a swappable battery bundled

Highlights
  • Dyson V11 Absolute Pro gets a new model with swappable battery
  • Dyson is running offers on the V11 Absolute Pro in three cities
  • The original model without swappable battery is still available

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery model has been launched in India, an upgrade over the regular model that was launched in 2019 and doesn't have the click-in battery pack feature. With the additional battery, users will get up to an extra 60 minutes of runtime, bringing the total to up to 120 minutes when one includes the bundled swappable battery pack. No other significant differences are present between the models, Alongside, the company has announced exchange offers on the new models, as well as other offers, apart from a reduced price on the original model.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery price, availability

Dyson has priced the V11 Absolute Pro (Nickel/Blue) with swappable battery at Rs. 52,900. Additionally, it is being offered with an exchange value of Rs. 500 and a Rs. 5,500 exchange bonus, along with a free floor dock worth Rs. 9,900. The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery has been at Rs. 59,900 and this, too, is being offered with Rs. 500 exchange value and Rs. 5,500 exchange bonus. A complimentary swappable battery worth Rs. 6,900 will be bundled with the Gold model for a limited time, otherwise, only one click-in battery ships inside the box.

The original model, the V11 Absolute Pro (Nickel/Blue) without swappable battery is now priced at Rs. 44,910 (down from its launch price of Rs. 52,900) and is being offered with Rs. 500 as exchange value and Rs. 2,500 as an exchange bonus. All three models are available through Dyson's website and retail outlets, and will and make their way to Amazon, Flipkart, and select Croma stores. It appears the Gold variant of the original Dyson V11 Absolute Pro model has been discontinued. The company says that customers in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad can avail the exchange offers against functional vacuum cleaners from any brand.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery features

As mentioned, the new swappable battery model nearly identical to the original V11 Absolute Pro model, with exception of the click-in battery system. It features a Hyperdymium motor clocking 125,000 RPM, optimised to reduce turbulence and noise, while the 14 'cyclones' on board generate 79,000 grams of force to fling dirt into the bin. It also has a sealed filtration system that is claimed to capture 99.7 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The company's Dynamic Load Sensor system analyses the difference between hardwood and carpets so that the vacuum cleaner can adjust its suction capacity according to the surface. The LCD system fitted on the cordless vacuum cleaner can be used to switch between performance modes and shows the remaining runtime.

 

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dyson, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro price in India, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery price in India, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple’s 2023 iPhone Models to Come With ‘Periscope Telephoto Lens’, Says Ming-Chi Kuo: Report

Related Stories

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Swappable Battery Model Launched in India, Can Extend Runtime to 2 Hours
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  6. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  8. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  9. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Swappable Battery Model Launched in India, Can Extend Runtime to 2 Hours
  2. Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See
  3. Apple’s 2023 iPhone Models to Come With ‘Periscope Telephoto Lens’, Says Ming-Chi Kuo: Report
  4. Samsung Carnival Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 in India
  5. Apple Said to Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022, AR Glasses in 2025, AR Contact Lenses in 2030: Report
  6. Carl Pei’s Nothing Could Be Working on Transparent TWS Earbuds as Company’s First Product, Teaser Suggests
  7. ISRO Develops Radar for Joint Earth Observation Satellite Mission With NASA
  8. Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy
  9. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
  10. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com