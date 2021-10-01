Technology News
The new smart air purifiers can be controlled using the Dyson Link app.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 October 2021 13:49 IST
Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India

Highlights
  • Dyson’s new air purifiers have built-in displays
  • The devices offer HEPA H13 air filtration
  • The Purifier Hot Plus Cool is also a heater, useful in cold weather

Dyson Purifier Cool and Purifier Hot+Cool were launched in India on Friday, October 1. The two new air purifiers from Dyson have HEPA H13 standard air filtration and are claimed to remove 99.95 percent of solid particles of 0.1 micron and more in diameter. The new air purifiers are the successors to the Dyson Pure range, and are Wi-Fi enabled for control through the Dyson Link app and voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Dyson Purifier Cool, Purifier Hot+Cool price and availability

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is the more expensive of the two devices, priced at Rs. 55,900. The Dyson Purifier Cool is priced at Rs. 45,900, with the key difference being that the former is also capable of heating the air projected to the target temperature, a feature that will be useful in cold weather. Both devices are on sale now, and can be purchased at any of Dyson's 12 demo stores across India, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and select Croma and Reliance retail outlets.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Purifier Cool features

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool offers air purification, as well as the ability to project heated air, which is useful in cold weather. The device has a colour display at the front to display air quality statistics and device status parameters. For air purification, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool offers HEPA H13 standard filtration, and is claimed to capture 99.95 percent of solid particles down to 0.1 microns in diameter.

The device is designed to offer effective filtration of PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 in the air, and are claimed to be quieter than the company's Pure range of air purifiers. The purifiers come with a remote, can be used remotely with the Dyson Link app, and supports voice controls through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

At Rs. 45,900, the Dyson Purifier Cool costs less than the Hot+Cool variant, but offers only air purification without heating. The device is a bit taller and has a built-in fan system to project purified air, along with other features similar to that of the Hot+Cool variant. This device is better suited to use in warm areas, where the heating feature isn't particularly needed.

Ali Pardiwala
