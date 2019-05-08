Air pollution is a reality all urban dwellers have to deal with, and the problem is especially acute if you live in a country like India. Indian cities have consistently ranked as among the most polluted cities in the world, and it's no surprise that people have been looking at ways to alleviate this problem.

Air purifiers are one way to tackle pollution — at least indoors — and an effective air purifier can make a noticeable difference to the quality of air that one breathes. The last couple of years have seen the entry of players like Dyson, which unveiled the Pure Cool Link Air Purifier in the country back in February last year .

At an event in Singapore on Wednesday, Dyson announced the Pure Cool Me, an air purifier for your “personal space”. Unlike the Pure Cool Link and most other air purifiers that are designed to filter the air in an entire room, the Dyson Pure Cool Me is meant to sit within an arm's length of a person while directing cool, filtered air at them.

The Pure Cool Me uses the same filtering technology seen in its bigger siblings, including the HEPA filter that's designed to capture 99.95 precent of ultra-fine particles (down to 0.1 microns) such as pollen, mould spores, and bacteria. Activated carbon absorbs and traps gases, odours, and household fumes such as VOCs.

To ensure sufficient flow of air, Dyson has incorporated what it calls Core Flow technology. Filtered air is split into two jets that create a high-pressure, focused stream of air upon meeting along the surface of the air purifier. A convenient slider allows you to control the angle of the airflow, while the oscillation mechanism lets you spread the air around.

Available in White/ Silver and Black/ Nickel finishes, getting your own personal purified air space will set you back by a cool Rs. 25,900. The unit comes with a remote and a built-in display, similar to the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, but there's no app connectivity.

An ambient light sensor lets the unit control the brightness of the display to make sure it blends in better with the environment. Like other Dyson products, the Pure Cool Me is acoustically designed to minimise the noise it produces.

The air purifier ships with a layer of acoustic attenuation foam in the base of the machine designed to absorb excess noise from the motor. Dyson says it engineers conducted 1,000 tests in semi-anechoic chamber, measuring sound volume and quality 20cm away from the machine.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me will be available from Dyson demos stores in DLF Promenade, Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bengaluru from June 1. The air purifier will also be available via Dyson's official India website and Amazon India. In-home demo services are also available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as well as at select Croma stores in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

Disclosure: Dyson sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Singapore.