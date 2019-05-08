Dyson Used a Heat Sink to Build a Light That Can Last for 60 Years

Dyson is known for its research capabilities and its newest product showcases the company's ability to take a seemingly boring product and engineer its latest masterpiece. The Dyson Lightcycle is the company's take on the humble desk light, packing in a heat sink, sensors, and other tech that wouldn't be out of place in a smartphone.

Dyson says that the life of a conventional LED light is limited by the amount of heat it generates, so its solution was to embed a heat pipe inside the arm of the Lightcycle. This vacuum-sealed copper tube is designed to draw the heat away from the LED lights.

Inside the tube, a drop of water evaporates, dissipating heat along the pipe as it condenses, before returning to the LEDs by capillary action. This means the aluminium arm of the light effectively acts as a heat sink, and this entire process means the light quality will stay protected for 60 years, according to Dyson.

The Dyson Lightcycle is designed to adjusts its colour temperature and brightness in relation to your local daylight, “providing the right light for the right time of day.” The idea is to associate your body clock with the natural daylight cycle, even while indoors, which can have a positive impact on your overall health and well-being.

This is done via an algorithm that uses the local date/ time and location to calculate the colour temperature and brightness of daylight, anywhere in the world. A 32-bit microprocessor powering the Dyson Lightcycle makes all this possible.

The desk light features a stack of 6 LEDs — 3 warm and 3 cool — that help simulate daylight colour temperatures from 2,700 to 6,500 Kelvin. Brightness ranges from 100 to over 1,000 Lux. An ambient light sensor helps detect the other sources of light in the room and adjust its output levels accordingly. An IR movement sensor switches the light on when you're near, and off once you've been away for two minutes.

The Dyson Lightcycle features preset modes like Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and, Away. You can also create your own presets with custom-defined colour temperatures and brightness levels. All this can be done via the Dyson Link app.

The app also lets you set a schedule for the light. If you enter your age, the various presets will be customised for you. This is because a 60-year-old, for example, requires more light than a 20-year-old to perform the same task.

Additionally, the arm of the Lightcycle features touch sensitive sliders that can be used to independently control the brightness and colour temperature. The arm can be easily moved vertically, horizontally, and through 360 degrees. The light includes a USB Type-C port to charge your smartphone.

The Dyson Lightcycle costs an eye-watering Rs. 39,900 and it will be available in India from May 15 in White/ Silver and Black colour options.

Disclosure: Dyson sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Singapore.