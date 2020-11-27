Technology News
Black Friday Deals: Dyson Offers Discounts on Air Purifiers, Hair Straighteners, More Products Till November 30

The deals and money-back policy is exclusive for purchases made through the official Dyson India website.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 27 November 2020 12:56 IST
The deals are available on several other Dyson products and can be accessed through the official website

Highlights
  • Dyson Black Friday sale lasts for three days, starting today
  • Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier comes with a discount of Rs. 10,000
  • Dyson Airwrap hair styler comes with a free travel pouch

Dyson has announced exclusive offers on a range of its products as a part of Black Friday sale. The offers extend for three days, starting November 27 and lasting up to 30. Dyson is known for its home appliance lineup that includes air purifiers, hand dryers, heaters, hair dryers, and vacuum cleaners. The deals and money-back policy is exclusive for purchases made through the official website of Dyson India.

Dyson officially entered the Indian market in early 2018 and launched its air purifiers, hair dryers, and vacuum cleaners in the market.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool price in India

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier (review) comes with a capsule-shaped body. The product is claimed to not only address air pollution, but it also helps you maintain your room's temperature to an extent – that could be useful especially during winter. Given the dwindling air quality in cities like New Delhi, this might prove to be a handy product to own. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier, now priced at Rs. 49,990 on the company's India website, sees a discount of Rs. 10,000 during the sale.

The Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier (review) comes in two variants – desk and tower. The Desk model has a smaller circular loop, while the Tower model has an elongated ellipse instead, and is meant to stand on the floor. Dyson Pure Cool Link can function both as an air purifier and also a fan. The air purifier can be connected to your smartphone via a hotspot created by the device itself. Dyson Pure Cool Link is also compatible with the Dyson Link app. The Tower model comes with a price tag Rs. 29,900. The Pure Cool Link air purifier sees a rebate of up to Rs. 14,000 as part of the Black Friday offers.

Dyson Corrale price in India

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener was launched in India this September. The hair straightener uses a flexing plate technology to deliver “enhanced styling with less reliance on heat.” The Dyson Corrale hair straightener has three heat settings that will allow users to tailor the temperature to suit their hair type and desired style. The hair straightener fully recharges in 70 minutes. The product is priced at Rs. 36,900 and as a part of the Black Friday deals, buyers will receive two complimentary Dyson-designed hair brushes and a detangling comb along with the product.

Dyson Airwrap price in India

The Dyson Airwrap hair styler comes equipped with intelligent heat management controls and is powered by a miniature V9 motor that weighs only 49 grams, but is capable of throwing air at 110,000RPM speed with 3,000pa pressure. The hair styler is now available at Rs. 36,900 during the sale and comes with a complimentary travel pouch and a 10 percent discount.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro price in India

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner is equipped with an enhanced suction power, an inbuilt display capable of showing information like remaining battery run time, and a brand-new High Torque cleaner head capable of detecting the kind of surface being cleaned. The V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner is now priced at Rs. 52,900, marking a discount of Rs. 5,290.

The deals are available on several other Dyson products and can be accessed through the official website. The sale lasts for three days starting today. The exclusive Black Friday deals by Dyson come with a two-year warranty and a 30-day free return policy.

