Bose has added a new product to its portfolio of smart home devices – the Bose Portable Home Speaker. The new Bose device boasts of Alexa and Google Assistant support, and promises 360-degree sound dispersion with deep bass output. The Bose Portable Home Speaker weighs just over 1kg and comes in two colour options - Triple Black and Luxe Silver. The Bose smart speaker is claimed to last around 12 hours on a single charge and employs the company's proprietary voice pick-up system to execute commands received as voice input by Google Assistant or Alexa.
The device also supports AirPlay 2 as well as Spotify Connect, allowing users to enjoy their Spotify playlist on the go. The Bose Portable Home Speaker has been priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and will be up for grabs starting September 19. However, details about its region-wise market availability, including India, are yet to be officially disclosed. Bose will sell a charging cradle separately that will set buyers back by $29 (roughly Rs. 2,000).
The new Bose offering employs the company's own acoustic package to deliver a superior audio experience. The smart speaker features physical buttons on the top for functionalities such as the proprietary mic-off feature for disconnecting the microphone, thereby eliminating the risks of being heard or recorded.
There are buttons for conventional playback controls, power on/off, volume, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Bose Portable Home Speaker works in tandem with the Bose Music app that brings a few added functionalities to the table. The device can also be paired with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars to create a multi-room system.
The company has also promised to roll out new features via a software update that will allow users to pair the Bose Portable Home Speaker with a Bose SoundLink speaker for synchronised, voice-controlled audio output. The new Bose device features an anodized aluminium enclosure that houses three passive radiators, a high-excursion driver, and a proprietary deflector to produce clear sound and disperse it evenly in all directions. The Bose Portable Home Speaker is also claimed to be water-resistant and comes with an IPX4 rating for protection against accidental liquid spills, splashes, and rain.
