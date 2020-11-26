Technology News
Black Friday Deals: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaners Get Up to 30 Percent Off

Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 are part of iRobot’s Black Friday sale.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 November 2020 18:22 IST
Black Friday Deals: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaners Get Up to 30 Percent Off

iRobot will be offering up to 30 percent off on Roomba i7+ robot vacuum cleaner and Braava Jet M6 robot

Highlights
  • iRobot builds robots enabled to clean and mop homes
  • iRobot has announced discounts on its Roomba and Brava devices
  • Cleaners are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity,Google Assistant, and Alexa

iRobot has announced discounts on its Roomba and Braava devices as part of its Black Friday sale. The discount can be availed only for one day, November 27, and is applicable for purchases made through iRobot stores, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other e-retailers. iRobot is a consumer robot company which designs and builds robots enabled to clean and mop homes. This August, iRobot had rolled out a new robot platform called iRobot Genius Home Intelligence that gives users a better level of personalisation and control over their cleaning robots.

For this year's Black Friday sale, iRobot will be offering up to 30 percent off on Roomba i7+ robot vacuum cleaner and Braava Jet M6 mopping robot. The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum comes with mapping and smart navigation features that allows you to send the device to areas that needs cleaning with just a command to your voice assistant. It is also enabled with dirt disposal and power-lifting suction, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes.

The Braava Jet M6 mopping robot is enabled with Imprint Smart Mapping Technology that helps the robot to know your home. The robot cleaner can be controlled with a smartphone using the iRobot HOME App. The app lets you schedule, customise and select the rooms you want cleaned.  

The iRobot HOME App works with all Wi-Fi-connected iRobot products, gives a greater insight into the robot's cleaning performance, and free the customers of daily cleaning while they live and work at home. Both the products on discount are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iRobot, Black Friday Deals
PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report

Black Friday Deals: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaners Get Up to 30 Percent Off
