Apple spring event is tipped to take place on March 23 where the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil the rumoured AirTags, 2021 iPad Pro models, AirPods 3 (not the official name), and a new Apple TV streaming box. The development was shared by a known tipster on Twitter, but Apple has not revealed anything about an upcoming event. Apple has held product launches in March for the past several years, except for last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to do so this March as well.

The tweet comes from a well-known Apple tipster Jon Prosser who posted “23”, suggesting March 23 would be the date for the Apple's upcoming event. Prosser followed up the tweet by saying a reliable source claims there are four products ready for launch and these include AirTags, 2021 iPad Pro models, the next generation of AirPods, and a new Apple TV streaming box. These four products were rumoured in late February as well but very little information about them has leaked since then.

Apple is expected to unveil AirTags at the Apple spring event 2021 in March — a Bluetooth tracker which is said to come with have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It may also come with a removable coin-shaped battery. While Apple has not shared details on AirTags, recent iOS builds include references of it. iPad Pro 2021 models are expected to feature mini-LED displays. They could also come with 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip.

The next-generation AirPods could be unveiled at the event and these may come with AirPods Pro's system-in-package (SiP) technology replacing the existing Surface-Mount Technology. The pair could also get a design similar to the AirPods Pro. Coming to the Apple TV streaming box, it was first introduced three years ago and, as per previous leaks, the company is expected to revise it with upgraded specifications like the A12X chip. It could also come with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

As mentioned earlier, Apple has not said anything about an upcoming event in March or the products that it plans to launch. Last month, the Apple spring event 2021 was rumoured for March 16 but that was negated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Also, if it does take place on March 23, it will coincide with the OnePlus 9 series launch.

