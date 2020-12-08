Technology News
Google Assistant Gets Support for Apple Music on Smart Speakers, Displays

You can choose to select Apple Music as the default music streaming service on Assistant-enabled devices.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 December 2020 11:22 IST
Google Assistant Gets Support for Apple Music on Smart Speakers, Displays

You can ask Google Assistant to play a specific song, artist, or playlist available on Apple Music

Highlights
  • Apple Music will be available on Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini
  • This is rolling out to limited regions
  • Apple Music subscribers can play songs using voice commands

Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini are adding support for Apple Music. Google announced that Apple Music will be available on Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US. You can select Apple Music as your default music streaming service, after which you can tell Google Assistant to play a song or playlist and it will be streamed via the service. With this, Apple's music streaming service joins the likes of Spotify and YouTube Premium.

Apple Music has started rolling out for Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini, as announced by Google. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs, albums, and playlists (without advertisements) by using voice commands. You are required to link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app.

You can ask Google Assistant to play a specific song, artist, album, or playlist available on Apple Music. You can also ask the Assistant to play music from a particular genre, mood, or activity. It is also possible to play all your ‘liked' songs by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs.”

If you have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, you can use the multi-control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to move your music from one device to another; you can also choose to play music on all the compatible devices in your home at once.

Google has so far only announced Apple Music's compatibility with Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US. It is possible that it will expand to more countries, including India, in the near future.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

