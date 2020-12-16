Technology News
Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Getting Software Version 14.3 With Performance, Stability Improvements

The improvements available through the latest HomePod update are subtle in nature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2020 12:40 IST
Apple HomePod has received the new update just after iPhone, iPad, and Mac got new software versions

Highlights
  • Apple HomePod and HomePod mini users can install the latest update
  • It doesn’t include any new features
  • Apple recently brought iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1

Apple HomePod and HomePod mini have received a new software update following the release of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1. Available as HomePod software version 14.3, the new update does not bring any new features to your HomePod or HomePod mini. It instead comes with some underlying improvements to deliver an improved experience. The new HomePod update comes just little over a week after Apple released software version 14.2.1 for HomePod and HomePod mini.

The changelog provided by Apple says that the HomePod software version 14.3 includes “general performance and stability improvements.” These are subtle and are not noticeable by the end users.

By default, Apple pushes software updates to HomePod and HomePod mini automatically. You can, however, check for the HomePod update by going to Home Settings > Software Update from the Home app. This will start checking for the new software version.

Make sure that your connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac is running the latest software version to enable the update. A white spinning light will appear on the top of your HomePod to confirm it's updating. It is also important to note that the system takes some time to install the new software. Make sure your HomePod stays plugged in during the installation.

Apple earlier this week released iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1 as the latest software updates for compatible iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, respectively. The new iOS, iPadOS, and macOS releases included AirPods Max support and the new App Store privacy labels. Apple also brought watchOS 7.2 with cardio fitness alerts.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

