Technology News
loading

Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last

Apple wants to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini launched last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 March 2021 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last

HomePod is still in stock on Apple online store in India

Highlights
  • HomePod is currently priced in India at Rs. 19,900
  • HomePod mini can be grabbed for just Rs. 9,990
  • HomePod comes in Space Grey and White colour options

Apple has discontinued the original HomePod smart speaker. The company will continue to make it available till the supplies last but will not be producing new units any further. The HomePod smart speaker was launched in 2018 and it arrived in India some two years later. Soon after the sale of HomePod in India, Apple introduced the HomePod mini smart speaker for Rs. 9,900. The tech giant says it wants to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini for now.

In an official statement to Gadgets 360, Apple confirmed that the original HomePod has been discontinued. Apple Care buyers will continue to get software and service support. “We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care,” the company said.

Apple also said that “HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall” and it will be focusing its efforts on HomePod mini instead. As the name suggests, HomePod mini is a smaller version of HomePod and is priced at Rs. 9,990. The original HomePod, on the other hand, sets you back by Rs. 19,900 in India. It is still on sale on the online Apple Store in India, and should be available till stocks last. At the time of writing, both Space Grey and White colour models were available in stock. The speaker is also available at an EMI option of Rs. 2,342 per month.

The discontinuation of HomePod may also mean that Apple could be readying to bring another smart speaker into the market. HomePod marked Apple's official entry into the smart speaker segment in 2018 and it has since launched only the mini version in the past three years. It should be noted that the company hasn't officially confirmed any information on a new smart speaker yet.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Apple HomePod Speaker

Apple HomePod Speaker

Model HomePod
Color Space Gray, White
Power Requirement 100V to 240V AC
Touch Pad Yes
Network connectivity Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Display included No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, HomePod, HomePod mini
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics

Related Stories

Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  2. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
  2. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 Tipped
  3. OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series
  4. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  7. Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
  8. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  9. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  10. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com