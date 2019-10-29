Apple released iOS 13.2 earlier today along with a list of new HomePod features. The release brought along a HomePod software update that included the anticipated multi-user mode as well as features such as Handoff and Ambient Sounds to the HomePod. However, just in a few hours after releasing the software update, the Cupertino giant is seen to have pulled the latest HomePod iOS 13.2 software update temporarily. The move is pertaining to the user reports that highlighted bricking issues after updating their HomePod speaker through the iOS 13.2. Some of the affected users posted their problems across social media platforms and even reached out to Apple Support to ask for replacement devices.

iOS 13.2 update was designed to enhance the Apple HomePod with the features that were showcased at WWDC 2019 back in June. One of the anticipated features that Apple brought through the update was the multi-user mode that allowed the HomePod to recognise up to six different voices to deliver personalised responses to multiple users in the home. This was aimed to make the HomePod a strong competitor against Amazon Echo and Google Home devices that both support multi-user voice inputs.

Apple also added the Handoff feature to play music, podcasts, and phone call audio directly from a connected iPhone. Further, the update brought Ambient Sounds as well as included support to add music to HomeKit scenes. The update was provided to the users who installed iOS 13.2 on their iPhone or iPadOS 13.2 on their iPad models. However, Apple pulled the latest HomePod software version just hours after its release due to bricking issues, 9to5Mac reports.

Multiple users who tried to update their HomePod using the new software update reported on Reddit and Twitter that it rendered unusual experiences. Some of the impacted users reported that they're seeing a white spinning light on their HomePod after performing its update, while others reported that they're seeing a red light. Similarly, some affected users mentioned that after they explained the issue to the Apple Support team, they're getting a replacement.

Apple has halted the iOS 13.2 update for the HomePod to overcome the outrage. Also, the company through a support page is recommending the users who have already upgraded to the latest version to avoid resetting their HomePod or removing it from the Home app.

It is unclear whether Apple will soon resume the iOS 13.2 update for the HomePod. However, the users who have already reset or removed their HomePod from the Home app are advised to contact Apple Support directly.