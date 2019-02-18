Technology News

Apple Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Sam Jadallah to Lead 'Home' Products: Report

18 February 2019
Apple Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Sam Jadallah to Lead 'Home' Products: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sam Jadallah

Apple has appointed Microsoft's former Corporate Vice President Sam Jadallah to lead the "Home" products category at Apple, CNBC reported early on Sunday.

Even though Apple has not officially announced the appointment, Jadallah updated his LinkedIn bio to read - "Working on Home at Apple", reflecting his new role with the iPhone-maker.

However, along with Apple, Jadallah has also been tight-lipped over his hiring by the company.

After Microsoft, Jadallah ran a smart lock start-up called 'Otto' that shut down in January 2018.

"Hiring Jadallah is the latest signal that Apple plans to get serious about its own efforts in the 'Home' category," the report said.

Apple has a range of "Home' products including HomeKit - its software service that connects with a variety of third-party products; and HomePod - a smart speaker for the home with voice recognition and music.

Currently, Apple's HomePod constitutes a small share of the home products market as compared to Amazon's Echo and Google Home.

Recently, Apple acquired a voice-tech start-up called Pullstring to strengthen Siri against Amazon's Alexa.

"That purchase could help the smartphone-maker become the centre of a connected living room," the report added.

Apple, Sam Jadallah
Apple Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Sam Jadallah to Lead 'Home' Products: Report
