Technology News
loading

Apple AirTags Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come in Two Sizes

Apple may launch AirTags in big and small sizes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2020 17:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirTags Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come in Two Sizes

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jon Prosser

Apple AirTags may arrive in November

Highlights
  • AirTags are essentially trackers that will help in finding lost objects
  • Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will produce them in millions
  • Apple did not launch AirTags during its September and October events

Apple AirTags ultra-wideband trackers have been in the news for a while now. They were expected to launch at the company's September and October events, but that obviously didn't happen. Now, a new leak suggests that there is still some hope left for these, and they are expected to launch soon. Apple is rumoured to introduce new AirPods in November, and the company may unveil these AirTags alongside. Past leaks suggest that AirTags are expected to support magnetic charging and be completely waterproof.

Tipster L0vetodream published two tweets hinting that the Apple AirTags are coming soon and they may arrive in two sizes –big and small. The tipster does not offer any exact details on when these trackers may finally see a launch, but offers hope on not to give up on them yet.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier this year predicted that these AirTags or Apple Tags may be launched in 2020 itself. He added that the Cupertino giant will produce tens of millions of Apple Tags this year itself.

It was expected to launch at WWDC in the first half of 2020, but Apple did not make them official then, or even during its September event where the iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6 were launched, nor did it unveil them during the iPhone 12 series October event.

Now, it is rumoured that Apple will host another dedicated event for the anticipated AirPods Studio in November, and these AirTags may finally be launched then. YouTuber Jon Prosser earlier this month suggested that Apple has pushed the trackers launch to March 2021 due to several production issues.

Whenever they launch, Apple AirTags are expected to work with the iPhone to enable location-tracking of lost items. Its functionality would be somewhat similar to how Bluetooth trackers from companies like the San Mateo, California-based Tile work. AirTags will essentially look to help users find their important belongings using a mobile app.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirTags, Apple AirTags, AirTags Launch, Apple Trackers
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Expands Its 'Express' Retail Stores in US, Europe for the iPhone 12 Experience

Related Stories

Apple AirTags Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come in Two Sizes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  2. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  5. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  6. Vivo V20 Review
  7. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design
  9. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Lose 20 Percent More Battery on 5G Networks: Report
  3. Apple AirTags Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come in Two Sizes
  4. Google's Legal Woes Far From Over if Biden Wins: Antitrust Experts
  5. Apple Expands Its 'Express' Retail Stores in US, Europe for the iPhone 12 Experience
  6. iPhone 12 Teardown Video Surfaces Ahead of Official Sale, Reveals Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Inside
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Government Pulls Up Twitter for Showing Leh as Part of China
  9. Honor 10X Lite Tipped to Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Design Leaks Ahead of Launch
  10. Amazon Fire TV Expand Hands-Free Features via Paired Alexa Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com