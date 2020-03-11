Technology News
loading

Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery

Apple's AirTag item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 11 March 2020 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery

Apple's "AirTag" item tracker is expected to be completely waterproof

Highlights
  • Apple has been rumoured to be launching a "AirTag" for months
  • The tag will likely feature a removable CR2032 coin cell battery
  • The information is based on a prototype of the AirTag

Apple has been rumoured to be launching a Tile-like item tracker "AirTag" for months and now a new report claims that the tag will likely feature a removable CR2032 coin cell battery like the Tile Pro. Based on a prototype of the tag, removing and replacing the battery will require unscrewing the back cover and performing a counter-clockwise twisting motion. The new battery must be inserted with the plus sign facing up, MacRumors reported on Monday.

As per report, the information is based on a prototype of the AirTag, so the final plans could vary.

Apple's "AirTag" item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

Evidence of AirTags has been found in builds of iOS 13 and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items.

AirTags were expected to launch last year because iPhone 11 had launched with ultra-wideband support.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company's upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to third quarter of 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple AirTag
Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  5. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  6. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  7. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity
  3. Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report
  4. Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
  5. Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
  7. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s Will Have a Large 5,000mAh Battery and Macro Camera: Report
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  10. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.