Apple has introduced a limited-edition AirTag that will be given to the first 20,000 customers buying an eligible iPhone in Japan between January 2–3 to celebrate the Japanese New Year. The limited-edition version will feature a special Tiger emoji as 2022 is believed to be the Year of Tiger in the country. In addition to the new AirTag, Apple has announced the launch of its special-edition Beats Studio Buds that also tributes to the Tiger year and features an all-red design with tiger print accents in gold colour.

Customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone SE (2020) between January 2–3 in Japan will stand a chance to get the limited-edition AirTag with the Tiger emoji, Apple announced through a dedicated offer page on its website.

The Cupertino company will also give an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 24,000 (roughly Rs. 15,700) to customers purchasing a 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the 27-inch iMac in Japan.

Under the same offer, 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro buyers will get an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 12,000 (roughly Rs. 7,800), while customers picking the Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE will be eligible to receive an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900) and the AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 9,000 (roughly Rs. 5,900).

Customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone SE will also be eligible to get an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Additionally, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless headphones, and Apple TV as well as accessories including Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, and Magic Keyboard will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Alongside the limited-edition AirTag and Apple Card offers, Apple's Beats has unveiled the special-edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate the Lunar New Year and depict the theme of the Year of Tiger.

The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds will feature the new all-red design with gold tiger print accents. The earbuds will be available for purchase in select markets starting January 1, the company said in an Instagram post.

Details about the pricing of the new Beats Studio Buds are yet to be revealed. However, the earbuds are likely to be at the same price as the regular Beats Studio Buds, which are currently available at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) on the Apple site in the US.