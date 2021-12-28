Technology News
loading

Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger

Customers in Japan will also get Apple Gift Cards worth up to JPY 24,000 (roughly Rs. 15,700) on purchase of eligible Apple devices.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 December 2021 11:19 IST
Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger

Photo Credit: Apple

The limited-edition AirTag will be given for free to the first 20,000 iPhone buyers in Japan

Highlights
  • Limited edition AirTag will feature a Tiger emoji
  • Apple Gift Cards will be given with iPhone, Mac, and other Apple devices
  • Special-edition Beats Studio Buds will be available from January 1

Apple has introduced a limited-edition AirTag that will be given to the first 20,000 customers buying an eligible iPhone in Japan between January 2–3 to celebrate the Japanese New Year. The limited-edition version will feature a special Tiger emoji as 2022 is believed to be the Year of Tiger in the country. In addition to the new AirTag, Apple has announced the launch of its special-edition Beats Studio Buds that also tributes to the Tiger year and features an all-red design with tiger print accents in gold colour.

Customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone SE (2020) between January 2–3 in Japan will stand a chance to get the limited-edition AirTag with the Tiger emoji, Apple announced through a dedicated offer page on its website.

The Cupertino company will also give an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 24,000 (roughly Rs. 15,700) to customers purchasing a 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the 27-inch iMac in Japan.

Under the same offer, 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro buyers will get an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 12,000 (roughly Rs. 7,800), while customers picking the Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE will be eligible to receive an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900) and the AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 9,000 (roughly Rs. 5,900).

Customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone SE will also be eligible to get an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Additionally, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless headphones, and Apple TV as well as accessories including Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, and Magic Keyboard will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Alongside the limited-edition AirTag and Apple Card offers, Apple's Beats has unveiled the special-edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate the Lunar New Year and depict the theme of the Year of Tiger.

The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds will feature the new all-red design with gold tiger print accents. The earbuds will be available for purchase in select markets starting January 1, the company said in an Instagram post.

 

Details about the pricing of the new Beats Studio Buds are yet to be revealed. However, the earbuds are likely to be at the same price as the regular Beats Studio Buds, which are currently available at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) on the Apple site in the US.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirTag, Apple AirTag, Limited edition AirTag, Beats Studio Buds, special edition Beats Studio Buds, Japanese New Year, Lunar New Year, Year of Tiger, Apple, Beats
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Exynos 1200

Related Stories

Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
  8. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  9. Xiaomi 12 Series Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Live Images Leaked
  10. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Space Station Near-Misses
#Latest Stories
  1. Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
  2. In a First, Scientists Measure Oscillations in the Brightness of a Massive Neutron Star During Eruption
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Register Lows Along With Majority Altcoins, Crypto Price Charts Plunge into Red Again
  4. Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Exynos 1200
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. Airtel, TCS Said to Team Up for 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations; Running Trials in Haryana
  8. The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime
  9. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
  10. Baidu Tests Metaverse Waters With New VR App XiRang, Will Allow 100,000 Users to Participate at the Same Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com