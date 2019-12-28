Technology News
loading

Amazon's Ring Cameras Are Vulnerable to Hackers, Claims Lawsuit in the US

Ring's main product is a doorbell that contains a security camera.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 19:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Ring Cameras Are Vulnerable to Hackers, Claims Lawsuit in the US

A complaint has been filed seeking unspecified damages from Ring and Seattle-based Amazon

Highlights
  • Ring's main product is a doorbell that contains a security camera
  • The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court
  • It would help bring improved security to Ring cameras

Amazon.com and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued by an Alabama homeowner who said the cameras' defective design leaves purchasers vulnerable to cyberattacks. In a proposed class action filed on Thursday, John Baker Orange said an unknown hacker recently accessed his Ring camera while his children, ages 7, 9 and 10, were playing basketball on the driveway, and through its speaker system encouraged them to move closer to the camera.

Orange, who said he paid $249 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for his camera in July, said the cameras work only when connected to the internet, and are "fatally flawed" because they do not protect against cyberattacks, despite Ring's assurances of "peace of mind" and "smart security here, there, everywhere."

A spokeswoman for Ring said the Santa Monica, California-based company does not discuss legal matters.

The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks unspecified damages from Ring and Seattle-based Amazon, as well as improved security for new and existing Ring cameras.

It followed several reported incidents of hackers accessing homes through Ring cameras, including when a man repeatedly called an 8-year-old Mississippi girl a racial slur and claimed he was Santa Claus.

"A company that sells a device that is supposed to protect occupants of a home shouldn't become a platform for potentially endangering those occupants," John Yanchunis, a lawyer for Orange, said in an interview.

Ring's main product is a doorbell that contains a security camera and lets homeowners monitor and communicate with visitors through a phone app even if they are not at home.

Amazon has said it bought Ring in April 2018 for $839 million (roughly Rs. 5,992 crores) in cash.

Orange, who lives in Jefferson County, Alabama, said he changed his "medium-strong" password and began using two-factor authentication for his camera after learning about the incident involving his children.

"So many devices are tethered to the Internet, and consumers simply don't have a realisation of how that can be so easily exploited," Yanchunis said.

The case is Orange v Ring LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 19-10899.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Amazon Says It's Considered Face Scanning in Ring Doorbells

Amazon's Ring Doorbell Firm Partners With 400 US Police Forces, Extending Surveillance Reach

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Ring, Ring cameras, Amazon, Ring
Top 5 Space Moments of 2019

Related Stories

Amazon's Ring Cameras Are Vulnerable to Hackers, Claims Lawsuit in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  2. China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
  3. Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Is December 31: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online or via SMS
  2. Amazon's Ring Cameras Are Vulnerable to Hackers, Claims Lawsuit in the US
  3. Is Betelgeuse, One of the Sky's Brightest Stars, on the Brink of a Supernova?
  4. Google Pixel 3a XL, Vivo Z1 Pro, Other Phones Receive Price Discounts as a Part of Flipkart Sale
  5. Bitcoin's Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked
  6. 2020 iPad Pro Purported Renders Suggest iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. This Tiny Island Nation of 11,000 People Is Cashing in Thanks to Its .tv TLD
  9. 26GHz Band Inclusion in Spectrum Auction Said to Be a Distant Possibility
  10. China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.