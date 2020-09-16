Technology News
Amazon Smart Plug With Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

Amazon Smart Plug is now available for purchase via Amazon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 12:22 IST
Amazon Smart Plug comes in a single white colour option

Highlights
  • Amazon Smart Plug launched in India for Rs. 1,999
  • Amazon Smart Plug has a 3-pin socket design and 6A power rating
  • It can make your home appliances “smarter”

Amazon Smart Plug has been launched in India and it can make everyday appliances or household electronic items “smarter”. The Amazon Smart Plug acts as a buffer between the power socket and the appliance and allows you to use Alexa app or Alexa-enable smart speaker to switch on or off the appliance. Amazon Smart Plug, according to Amazon, is easy to set up. It has a 3-pin socket design and 6A power rating.

Amazon Smart Plug price in India

The Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is listed on Amazon in a single white colour option. It is currently up for sale and can be paired with an Echo Dot for Rs. 4,498 or an Echo Dot with Clock at Rs. 5,498.

Amazon Smart Plug specifications, features

The Amazon Smart Plug is rated for 220V to 240V, 50/60Hz, at maximum 6A for input and output. It uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and does not work with 5GHz band. It has a 3-pin design and is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices through the Alexa app. The smart plug can be operated using a compatible Echo, Fire TV, or any Alexa device. There is an on/ off button on the left side and an LED indicator on the front. The smart plug essentially gives you the ability to say things like “Alexa, turn on the TV” if your TV is connected to the Amazon Smart Plug.

The Amazon Smart Plug can be used to turn on or off mobile charger, lamp, kettle, and other appliances as well, however, it should not be used for heavy appliances such as AC, geyser or water heater. In terms of dimensions, the Amazon Smart Plug is 46x71.3x37mm and weighs 104 grams.

How to set up Amazon Smart Plug

To set it up, connect the smart plug into an outlet, open the Alexa app and you should see “New plug found”. Tap on it and complete the setup process. If you don't see the notification, you can set it up manually as well. Tap on the Devices icon in the lower right of the Alexa app and then tap on the ‘+' icon.

Further reading: Amazon Smart Plug, Amazon Smart Plug price in India, Amazon Smart Plug specifications, Amazon
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
