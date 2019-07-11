It's impossible to firmly and categorically declare a winner between the Amazon Echo series and the Google Home series, but the latter is set to get a small boost from none other than Amazon itself. Amazon Prime Video will now be supported on the Google Home, and users will be able to give voice commands to play specific movies or TV shows on Amazon's popular streaming platform on their TV. The feature will work with Google Chromecast devices, or TVs with built-in Chromecast. The move was spotted a day after Amazon and Google announced the fruits of the end of their long-running feud, bringing a YouTube app to the Fire TV series of devices, while bringing Prime Video support to Chromecast and Android TV.

The new feature was spotted by 9to5Google, and is described in a list of voice-supported partners for the Google Home on a Google support page. The list already includes other services such as Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and more.

YouTube App Now Back on Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video Debuts on Chromecast and Android TV

Amazon Prime Video has been added to the list, stating that TV shows and movies can be played on a Chromecast-enabled TV through voice commands to the Google Home. However, since Amazon Prime Video is a premium subscription service, it will require the user's account to be linked to the Google Home speaker through the Google Home app. Once linked, users can give specific voice commands to the Google Home, which will then communicate with a Chromecast, built-in Chromecast on a TV, or Android TV-powered smart TV, and directly play the content asked for.

It's worth pointing out that Amazon Prime Video doesn't show in the list of services to be linked yet, so it isn't possible to actually use this feature for now. However, this could come soon through an update to the Google Home app. For now, Netflix can be linked to the Google Home in the country, while Spotify linking has also been enabled recently.