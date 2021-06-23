Technology News
loading

Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance

Klobuchar asked the companies which of their products will support — and which will not — a recently revamped industry alliance known as Matter.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 June 2021 15:12 IST
Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance

Amazon and Google are called in by July 2 to answer questions about data collection by voice assistants

Highlights
  • Last week's hearing followed complaints by Sonos
  • Amazon's Echo line had more than 50 percent of the smart-speaker market
  • Google's Nest products had 30 percent of the smart-speaker market

Amazon and Alphabet's Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, US Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday.

In a letter, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee said testimony last week by attorneys from the companies left her with concerns about their dominance of the fast-growing field.

She asked the companies which of their products will support - and which will not - a recently revamped industry alliance known as Matter. The group, which includes Apple, Ikea, and others, aims to allow home-automation gadgets such as Internet-connected lights and speakers from various companies to sync with one another.

"For what period of time do you commit to support the Matter interoperability project, and who at your companies is responsible for determining whether to extend the length of your commitment to Matter?" Klobuchar wrote to Amazon and Google.

She called on the companies by July 2 also to answer questions about data collection by voice assistants and how the information is used.

Last week's hearing followed complaints by Sonos and other home-device makers about big tech companies engaging in allegedly anticompetitive tactics to extend their dominance in advertising and other businesses.

Klobuchar noted at the hearing that Amazon's Echo line had more than 50 percent of the smart-speaker market, while Google's Nest products had 30 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Amazon, Sonos, Echo, Nest, Alphabet
Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1

Related Stories

Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Vi Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With 50GB Total Data to Rival Jio, Airtel
  5. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  6. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  7. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  8. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  9. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  10. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  2. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  3. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  4. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  5. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
  7. Vi Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With 50GB Total Data to Rival Jio’s Freedom Plan Offerings
  8. Alzheimer's Vaccine AADvac1 Shows Promising Results in Phase II Clinical Trials
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Go on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Request to Stay Notice from India’s Competition Authority Denied by Delhi High Court
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com