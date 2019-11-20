Amazon on Tuesday announced the launch of a new infrared companion device called the Fire TV Blaster that brings Alexa voice-control functionality to other Amazon entertainment devices such as the Fire TV and Echo devices. Now as we said that this is a companion device, it means that it will not work on its own and will instead need a compatible Fire TV streaming device, an Echo speaker or smart display or any other compatible entertainment devices such as smart TVs or soundbars.

The goal of the Amazon Fire TV Blaster is to eliminate the need for remote controllers by adding hands-free voice control to what you can already do with the Alexa Voice Remote. So, users will be able to connect this device to their TVs, soundbars, AV receivers etc., and give commands all without the need of a remote and just with a simple voice command. This way you can ask Alexa to turn on/ off your devices, turn up/ down the volume or simply give a command to play your favourite drama.

Setting up the Fire TV Blaster is pretty simple. First, make sure that you have a compatible Fire TV or Echo device. If not these then any other compatible entertainment device. Next up, see if the entertainment device and Fire TV Blaster are connected on the same Wi-Fi network. After that plug-in the Fire TV Blaster using the included power adapter and cable in the box and do note that it should be placed with the line of sight to your devices. Finally, download the latest version of the Fire TV app on your smartphone and follow the on-screen instructions. Now, set up your Fire TV Blaster and configure your compatible entertainment devices.

According to Engadget's report, the Fire TV Blaster is available for pre-orders in Canada, Germany, UK, and the US, and is priced at $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,510). There's also a bundle available for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,740) that pairs the Fire TV Blaster with a 4K Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot. Lastly, the device is set to release on December 11. Apart from this, there's no word on when the Fire TV Blaster will be released in other parts of the world.