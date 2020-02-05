Technology News
Amazon Echo Show 8 With 8-Inch Display Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999

Amazon Echo Show 8 is up for pre-orders now at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999.

Updated: 5 February 2020 11:32 IST
The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD resolution touch screen

Highlights
  • Amazon has launched its third Echo Show device in India
  • The Echo Show 8 has 2-inch neodymium speakers
  • The full Alexa experience is available on the device

Amazon's growing range of Echo devices spans various prices and forms, from the Rs. 2,999 Echo Flex and Echo Input, to the Rs. 29,999 Echo Link Amp. Although most of these are speakers or audio-focused equipment, the Echo Show range includes devices with displays. The latest in the Echo Show range to launch in India is the Echo Show 8, which is priced at Rs. 12,999. The device is now available for pre-orders at a discounted launch price of Rs. 8,999, and will be shipped on February 26.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 was launched globally in September last year alongside other Echo-branded devices such as the Echo Buds and Echo Frames. The device has an 8-inch HD-resolution touch screen, and two-inch neodymium speakers, along with a passive bass radiator. Like other Echo devices, the Echo Show 8 connects to the Internet over Wi-Fi, and gives users access to Alexa, the company's voice assistant.

You also get the full suite of Alexa capabilities, including voice assistance, information, music streaming through linked services, and communication. Thanks to the screen and camera, it's possible to use the Echo Show 8 for video calls, and also use the camera for the popular drop-in feature that lets users quickly and seamlessly connect to their own Echo devices. There is also a physical shutter over the front camera, something that will come in handy for anyone with privacy concerns.

The Echo Show 8 is a bit more expensive than the Echo Show 5, which is currently priced at Rs. 6,999 considering that the Echo Show 8 is itself down to Rs. 8,999 for pre-orders. However, it's significantly more affordable than the full-size Echo Show that retails at Rs. 22,999 and has a 10.1-inch screen. In most ways, the Echo Show 8 is expected to offer the same level of capabilities as the rest of the range.

Model Echo Show
Color Charcoal, Sandstone
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
Display included Yes
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Echo Show 8, Alexa
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.