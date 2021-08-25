Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) was launched in India on Wednesday, August 25. The new model is an upgrade to the original Echo Show 8 that the US e-commerce giant brought to the Indian market last year. The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) comes with a better camera as a major improvement over the previous version. Amazon has also provided an auto-framing feature on the new Echo Show 8 model that lets the device pan and zoom automatically to adjust the frame during video calls.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) price in India, availability details

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999. However, Amazon is currently selling the device at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 for a limited period. The Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) comes in Black and White colours — just like the original Echo Show 8.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is available for purchase through Amazon.in, and customers can bundle the device with a smart bulb at an additional price of Rs. 100 or a smart plug for TVs and chargers at Rs. 599.

To draw a comparison, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) was launched in the US at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,700) and the first-generation Echo Show 8 was introduced in India at Rs. 8,999.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) specifications

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) has the same 8-inch adaptive colour display with a 1,280x800 pixels resolution that came with the original Echo Show 8. You'll also get the identical 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers along with a passive radiator that featured on the previous model. However, the biggest change in the Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) over the last-generation model is its 13-megapixel camera. This is significantly larger in megapixel count over the 1-megapixel camera available on the older Echo Show 8. The new camera sensor also supports Amazon's auto-framing feature that enables automatic pan and zoom — just like on the Echo Show 10.

Amazon has also provided an upgraded, octa-core MediaTek MT8183 processor on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) to deliver faster performance over the original Echo Show 8 model that had a quad-core MediaTek MT8163 SoC. On the downside, the new Echo Show 8 doesn't include a 3.5mm jack that is there on the older model to let you connect your phone or other devices through an aux cable. You can, however, still connect over Bluetooth to play your favourite music tracks. There is support for Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) to stream audio between your mobile device and Echo Show 8 and enable audio streaming to a Bluetooth speaker.

In addition to playing songs from your phone, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) lets you play music through Web services including Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavn, and Spotify. You can also ask Alexa to play your favourite movies or TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Alexa can also make hands-free video calls or control any of your compatible smart home devices. Additionally, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) lets you remotely monitor your home and view live video feed using its built-in camera, directly on your smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) can also be a digital frame in your room and show your memories from Facebook Photos. When not in use, you can close the camera sensor of the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) using the inbuilt physical cover and turn its microphone off with a press of a button.

Connectivity options on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) comprise dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The device measures 200x135x99mm and weighs 1.3kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.