Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With 5.5-Inch Screen, Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,999

It’s smaller, more affordable, and lets you get visual cues to responses from Alexa.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 19:24 IST
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With 5.5-Inch Screen, Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,999

The Echo Show 5 is smaller, and more affordable than the full-sized variant

  • The Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs. 8,999
  • It features a 5.5-inch touch screen and a 1-megapixel front camera
  • The Echo Show 5 is an affordable alternative to the Rs. 22,999 Echo Show

Soon after the launch of the Amazon Echo Show in India, the global e-commerce and web services giant has launched its latest product, the Amazon Echo Show 5. The newest member of the Echo line-up features a 5.5-inch 960x480-pixels screen, a 1-megapixel camera, and a single full-range 1.65-inch speaker. The Echo Show 5 is an affordable alternative to the Rs. 22,999 Amazon Echo Show, which offers much of the same functionality and features as the high-end device. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India, and will start shipping on July 18.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 will be available in two colour options - white and black. The smart display-cum-speaker is a lot like the Rs. 22,999 Amazon Echo Show, allowing users to communicate with Alexa, Amazon's popular voice-based AI assistant. The 5.5-inch touchscreen on the Echo Show 5 allows users to get visual cues to Alexa's verbal responses - this comes in handy for functions such as lists, recipes, or even watching videos on the device.

Like other Echo devices with screens, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used to stream music, place video calls, watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, control compatible smart devices, and more. The users can activate a number of Alexa skills, which will let the Echo Show 5 be used for a number of functions.

The Echo Show 5 is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset, and connects to the Internet using Wi-Fi. The speaker is also Bluetooth-enabled to function as a regular wireless speaker with compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. Interestingly, the Echo Show 5 addresses privacy concerns with a button that controls a physical shutter for the front camera, along with a button that turns off the microphone as well. The users will also soon be able to delete voice recordings and any Amazon records of what was said with a simple command.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the most affordable of the three Echo devices with a screen available in India. Apart from the Rs. 22,999 Echo Show and Rs. 12,999 Echo Spot, various Echo speakers and devices without screens are also sold in India, with prices starting at Rs. 2,999 for the Amazon Echo Input.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo Show 5, Alexa
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With 5.5-Inch Screen, Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,999
