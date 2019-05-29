Soon after the launch of the Amazon Echo Show in India, the global e-commerce and web services giant has launched its latest product, the Amazon Echo Show 5. The newest member of the Echo line-up features a 5.5-inch 960x480-pixels screen, a 1-megapixel camera, and a single full-range 1.65-inch speaker. The Echo Show 5 is an affordable alternative to the Rs. 22,999 Amazon Echo Show, which offers much of the same functionality and features as the high-end device. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India, and will start shipping on July 18.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 will be available in two colour options - white and black. The smart display-cum-speaker is a lot like the Rs. 22,999 Amazon Echo Show, allowing users to communicate with Alexa, Amazon's popular voice-based AI assistant. The 5.5-inch touchscreen on the Echo Show 5 allows users to get visual cues to Alexa's verbal responses - this comes in handy for functions such as lists, recipes, or even watching videos on the device.

Like other Echo devices with screens, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used to stream music, place video calls, watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, control compatible smart devices, and more. The users can activate a number of Alexa skills, which will let the Echo Show 5 be used for a number of functions.

The Echo Show 5 is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset, and connects to the Internet using Wi-Fi. The speaker is also Bluetooth-enabled to function as a regular wireless speaker with compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. Interestingly, the Echo Show 5 addresses privacy concerns with a button that controls a physical shutter for the front camera, along with a button that turns off the microphone as well. The users will also soon be able to delete voice recordings and any Amazon records of what was said with a simple command.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the most affordable of the three Echo devices with a screen available in India. Apart from the Rs. 22,999 Echo Show and Rs. 12,999 Echo Spot, various Echo speakers and devices without screens are also sold in India, with prices starting at Rs. 2,999 for the Amazon Echo Input.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.