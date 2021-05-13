Technology News
Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 2nd-Generation Models Launched With Better Cameras, Tracking Feature

Amazon Echo Show 5 also gets a new ‘Kids’ variant.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 May 2021
Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 2nd-Generation Models Launched With Better Cameras, Tracking Feature

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) gets a 13-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Amazon has launched three new devices in the Echo Show range
  • The second-generation versions just have minor hardware updates
  • The first-generation Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs. 5,499 in India

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids edition smart displays have been launched, with prices starting at $85 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the basic Echo Show 5. The company has updated its range of smart displays to second-generation status, with small hardware updates on the new devices largely focussed around the capabilities of the cameras. The devices are listed on Amazon's US website but are currently listed as out of stock or unavailable at the time of writing.

There's no word on when these devices will launch in India for now. These are well-priced devices and could be launched in the country in the coming months. The first-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are priced at Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively, in India. It's likely that the new devices will stick to these price points as and when they are launched in the country.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) price, specifications

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is priced at $130 (approximately Rs. 9,500). It comes with a MediaTek MT 8183 octa-core processor, as well as a much improved 13-megapixel front camera. There are no other significant hardware or design changes; the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) retains the 8-inch 1,280x800-pixel screen and dual speaker system for display and audio output. There is a physical shutter for the camera for those concerned about privacy, and users can of course access the Alexa voice assistant.

According to a report by The Verge, the 13-megapixel camera on the Echo Show 8 provides a 110-degree wide field-of-view, and can pan and tilt to keep the focus on the subjects in the frame during video calls, even if they're moving around.

Additionally, there is also people-tracking on the device, which allows the Echo Show 8 to detect when a person has entered the room and allow that to be used for routines that you can set up. For example, this can be used to power on smart lights and other IoT appliances, or playing music, and sensibly, can be opted into rather than default for everyone. Users will also be able to turn on Alexa's security mode to use the Echo Show 8 or Echo Show 5 as a security camera for the home.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5 Kids edition price, specifications

The smaller Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) doesn't get as significant hardware updates as the larger 8-inch version. Priced at $85 (approximately Rs. 6,200), the 5-inch device gets a 2-megapixel camera (compared to the 1-megapixel sensor on the 1st-Gen version), and also gets a new blue colour option.

The camera and lesser processing power mean that the Echo Show 5 doesn't have the same camera capabilities as the larger device, but it does of course work fine for most video call and display-based functions. Like the first-generation device, it has a 5.5-inch 960x480-pixel touch screen and gives users access to the Alexa voice assistant for both audio and limited video functions.

The ‘Kids' version of the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is the same as the basic device in terms of hardware capabilities, but comes in a more catchy green-blue colour combination. It does cost a bit more at $95 (approximately Rs. 7,000) but users in the US get a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids Plus services, and a two-year warranty.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Model Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Smart Display, Smart Speaker, Alexa, Amazon Echo Show 5 Price in India, Amazon Echo Show 8 Price in India
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Apple Says Author Hired in Ads Business Has Left Company After Internal Petition Against His Racist Book

