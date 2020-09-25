Technology News
loading

Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched

Amazon Echo Show 10 is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,400) in the US.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 September 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched

Amazon Echo Show 10 has an improved 13-megapixel wide-angle camera

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Show 10 can move to keep the subject in frame
  • Echo Show 10 and other Echo Show devices get Netflix support
  • Amazon Echo Show 10 has a camera slider for privacy

Amazon Echo Show 10 has been introduced as the third generation variant of the Echo Show that was first launched back in 2017. Amazon says it is a “complete re-imagination of Alexa with a screen and has been upgraded in every way.” The Echo Show 10 boats of a motorised base that swivels automatically to keep you in frame, whenever you interact with the device. It is offered in two colour options and comes with a new 13-megapixel camera that uses zoom and pan to keep the user in the centre of the frame. Amazon also announced that Echo Show devices will be getting Netflix support.

Amazon Echo Show 10 price

The new Echo Show 10 is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,400) in the US and will be offered in two colour options – Charcoal and Glacier White. Amazon has not shared an exact sale date for the Echo Show 10 and it is listed on the US website as ‘coming soon'.

As of now, it is unclear when the Echo Show 10 will make its way to the Indian market. The Echo Show 10 was launched alongside the new Echo Dot (4th Gen) that is listed on Amazon India and will go on sale starting October 26.

Amazon Echo Show 10 specifications

The Echo Show 10 by Amazon features a 10.1-inch adaptive HD display that moves to face the user. It has a brushless motor system that allows it to rotate without any sound and track the subject. It allows users to interact with Alexa via voice commands. It comes with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera that keeps you in frame by panning and zooming. Because of the camera and the display, you can make and receive video calls on the Echo Show 10.

The Echo Show 10 is powered by the new AZ1 processor that can process speech faster, making Alexa more responsive. There is also a physical camera shutter that can be closed, that will also turn off its motion. This can also be done by the voice command “Alexa, turn off motion.”

It features dual front-firing tweeters and a woofer that delivers directional sound automatically adapting to your space, as per Amazon. The company has also announced support for Netflix for Echo Show devices. This means users will now be able to stream content from not just Hulu and Prime Video, but also Netflix. An exact date for when this feature will be added has not yet been announced.

Additionally, Echo Show 10 can act as a security camera as well by periodically panning the room and sending Smart Alerts if it detects someone. With the Alexa app, you can access the live feed from the Echo Show 10's camera from anywhere. You can remotely zoom and pan as well.

Amazon says the Echo Show 10 has been made from 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric, and 100 percent recycled diecast aluminium, including the cable and adapter.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Echo Show 10, Echo Show 10 price, Echo Show 10 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  3. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  4. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  6. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Coming Soon
  7. Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  10. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users
  2. Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched
  3. Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies
  4. Amazon Boosts Ring Security Product Lineup With Indoor Drone, Car Alarm System
  5. Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Roadmap Announced, 7 Phones to Get It in 2020
  6. Jio Launches In-Flight Connectivity Packs, Adds 2 New International Roaming Options With Wi-Fi Calling
  7. Mi Watch Lite Allegedly Spotted in UL (Demko) Listing, May Be Rebranded Redmi Watch
  8. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month
  9. Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models
  10. NASA OSIRIS-REx Probe to Touch Down on Asteroid Bennu on October 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com