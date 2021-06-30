Technology News
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The Rs. 24,999 Echo Show 10 has unique motion features, letting the screen automatically follow your gaze.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 30 June 2021 10:40 IST
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has a 10.1-inch 1280x800-pixel screen

Highlights
  • The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the most expensive Echo device in India
  • The motion features let the device turn to face the user
  • The device has two tweeters and a woofer for sound

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smart display and speaker is the most expensive and advanced from Amazon yet, and is powered by the Alexa voice assistant with a combination of voice, audio, and display based smart features. The Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch display, along with unique ‘motion' features that allow the screen to automatically turn to face the user, as well as follow the gaze of the user when visual content is being viewed on the screen.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) price and availability in India

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India, making it the most expensive Echo device available in the country. It's also priced considerably higher in India than in the US, where the Echo Show 10 retails for $250 (approximately Rs. 18,600). The smart display and speaker will be available in a single black colour variant on Amazon.

Alongside the launch of the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), Amazon has also announced the launch of the the smaller and more affordable Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), which will be priced at Rs. 6,999 initially, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,999. The company also recently launched the Rs. 12,999 Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), which combines the capabilities of the Fire TV and Echo ranges into a single device.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) specifications and features

Like the rest of the Echo Show range, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) combines a smart display and smart speaker into a single device. It has a 10.1-inch 1280x800-pixel screen, and a speaker system with two tweeters and a woofer. The speaker is within the base of the device, while the screen attaches separately to the top of the base, with the buttons for volume and muting the microphones at the top of the screen. There is also a physical slider to block the camera for privacy.

The Echo Show 10 has a unique ‘motion' feature which allows the device to automatically rotate and face in any direction. The rotation mechanism is built into the bottom of the device, and lets the device turn to face the user based on Alexa voice commands. Additionally, the device can also track the user's position and follow the user's gaze when visual content is being viewed, including videos and display prompts for Alexa commands.

The smart speaker uses Alexa for smart capabilities, combining visual and audio-based features; the screen shows visual prompts including graphics, videos, and text to go with Alexa's voice responses. Additionally, the screen can show album art and other information while streaming music as well, or stream video content from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. You can also access YouTube and other websites through the built-in browser.

Alexa's full suite of communications features is controlled through the Alexa app for Android and iOS, which also provides access to the Echo Show 10's communications and home monitoring features. It's possible to use the Echo Show 10 as a smart camera, and also have video calls using Alexa's video calling service. Other communications features include leaving voice messages, ‘drop in' video chats by devices logged into the same Alexa account, and voice calls.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Model Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Comments

Ali Pardiwala
