Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 19,999

, 10 April 2019
The Amazon Echo Link Amp features a 60W, two-channel amplifier

The Echo Link is priced at Rs. 19,999 and goes on sale on April 16

The Echo Link Amp is priced at Rs. 29,999 and goes on sale on May 3

The devices are meant to be used with high-end audio equipment

Amazon only recently introduced the Echo Show, which is priced at Rs. 22,999 and features a 10-inch HD screen, speakers, and the Alexa AI voice assistant. The company is now expanding its Echo lineup to include the Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp, which are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. The Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are meant to be integrated with existing home audio setups, bringing Alexa and music streaming capabilities to high-end audio systems.

The Amazon Echo Link can be used to connect audio streaming services such as Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, TuneIn, and Hungama Music to an existing home audio setup. The device must be connected to a receiver or amplifier as a source device, which can then transmit the signal to passive speakers.

The device can be used with existing digital or analogue equipment such as turntables and digital audio players through inputs and outputs, and you can also use an Echo device to give voice commands for streaming music. The device also has a 3.5mm jack with a built-in headphone amplifier to listen to streamed music on high-end headphones.

The Amazon Echo Link Amp offers the same capabilities, but additionally includes a two-channel, 60W Class D amplifier to let you directly connect passive speakers. These devices can be used to integrate streaming audio services and Alexa capabilities into existing high-end audio and multi-room setups. Both devices also support Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and feature a block-like design with only a volume knob and 3.5mm jack at the front.

The Amazon Echo Link is slated to go on sale on April 16, while the Echo Link Amp will be available to buy from May 3. These are expensive devices, but will be useful for anyone looking to integrate Alexa and music streaming services into existing home audio setups. Amazon also sells its standalone Echo devices in India, including the Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Input.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo Link, Amazon Echo Link Amp
Redmi Note 6 Pro
