Technology News
loading

Amazon, Google Pressed by US Lawmakers on Smart Speakers Markets Amid Concern Over Dominance

Google Senior Public Policy Director Wilson White said interoperability was a goal and there were "robust conversations" underway on how to achieve it.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 June 2021 11:08 IST
Amazon, Google Pressed by US Lawmakers on Smart Speakers Markets Amid Concern Over Dominance

Smart home technology includes smart speakers like Amazon's Echo or Google's Nest

Highlights
  • Neither Google nor Amazon appeared to be trying for true interoperability
  • Google contractually prohibits Sonos from using technology
  • There are a series of investigations and lawsuits filed against Google

US lawmakers from both parties pressed Alphabet's Google and Amazon on Tuesday about their smart speakers markets, amid concern over the domination of the tech behemoths in this area.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, noted that Amazon had more than 50 percent of the smart speaker market while Google had 30 percent, and stressed the importance of interoperability.

"In a few years, people might easily have 20 or more connected devices in their homes – from a vacuum and a fridge to speakers and lights. We want those devices to work with each other seamlessly," she said. "You shouldn't have to choose the right devices for your home based on whether they play nicely with Google or Amazon's digital assistants."

Smart home technology includes smart speakers like Amazon's Echo or Google's Nest, security systems or televisions.

Google Senior Public Policy Director Wilson White said interoperability was a goal and there were "robust conversations" underway on how to achieve it.

Ryan McCrate, Amazon's associate general counsel, said Amazon wanted users to have access to multiple assistants from a single device if that was what the user wanted.

Neither Google nor Amazon appeared to be trying for true interoperability, said Eddie Lazarus, chief legal officer for smart speaker maker Sonos.

Google contractually prohibits Sonos from using technology that allows users to switch between Amazon's Alexa and the Google voice assistant, Lazarus said. He said Amazon's effort to work with smaller companies was "just an on-ramp into the Amazon ecosystem because you can't mix and match between the big companies."

The hearing took place at a time of extraordinary interest in tougher antitrust enforcement, much of it focused on the biggest US technology companies. One result has been a series of investigations and several federal and state lawsuits filed against Google and Facebook as well as a long list of antitrust bills.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Google
Apple, Google to Be Investigated by UK Watchdog Over Mobile Phone System Dominance

Related Stories

Amazon, Google Pressed by US Lawmakers on Smart Speakers Markets Amid Concern Over Dominance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  4. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Pro US FCC Certification Tips Differing Specifications
  8. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter, Journalists Booked by UP Police for Circulating Ghaziabad Attack Video
  2. Windows 11 Design Leaks Ahead of June 24 Launch, Shows New Start Menu, App Icons, More
  3. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  4. MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion To Charities 'That Have Been Historically Underfunded'
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Lawmakers on Smart Speakers Markets Amid Concern Over Dominance
  6. Apple, Google to Be Investigated by UK Watchdog Over Mobile Phone System Dominance
  7. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs
  9. Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report
  10. Twitter Appoints Interim Chief Compliance Officer for India, to Share Details With IT Ministry Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com