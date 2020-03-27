Technology News
loading

Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Provide Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis for Users in the US

Queries like “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” or “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?” will engage the feature.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 27 March 2020 20:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Provide Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis for Users in the US

Amazon has listed out features that can help users amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights
  • Alexa will ask about symptoms, travels history and possible exposure
  • Amazon announced the development in a blog post
  • Amazon has also listed other new features that'll help amid the pandemic

Amazon Alexa users in the US can now get basic COVID-19 diagnosis from the Amazon virtual assistant, the company has announced in a blog post. Users in the country can now engage Alexa to ask them about their symptoms, travel history, and possible exposure to the virus. Queries like “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” or “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?” will prompt the voice assistant to ask the above mentioned questions. It will then offer basic advice on the guidelines of the CDC.

This update comes weeks after Amazon Alexa was given the functionality to list simple facts about coronavirus or COVID-19. In the blog post), Amazon has also listed out all its efforts to help support users amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In Japan, people can use Alexa to check their risk level at home. Based on the responses, Alexa will provide guidance matching your risk level and symptoms, on the basis of guidelines set by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Amazon Alexa users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, the UK, and the US can also ask Alexa to sing a song for 20 seconds, while they wash their hands, the blog post said. This feature, however, is more likely to motivate kids to wash hands properly.

Amazon's announcement comes after similar moves from other tech giants. According to The Verge, Apple's Siri voice assistant was also recentlly updated to offer diagnosis advice. Apart from that, CNET reported that Google has also added a hand washing timer, similar to the Amazon Alexa feature that plays music for 20-seconds.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Alexa, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Related Stories

Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Provide Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis for Users in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  5. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which Phone Offers the Best Value?
  8. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  9. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  10. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11.0.4 Update With March Security Patch, More Now Rolling Out: User Reports
  2. Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Provide Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis for Users in the US
  3. Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest
  5. Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms
  6. Google Pixel Buds 2 Surface on US FCC Site, Likely to Go on Sale Soon
  7. Huawei Voice Assistant Activating Command ‘Hey Celia’ Is Activating Siri on Apple Devices: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG Functionality Release Delayed: Report
  9. Google Duo Gets Support for Up to 12 Participants in a Single Group Call
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Operations Said to Still Be Disrupted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com