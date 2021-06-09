Technology News
loading

Alexa, Siri, Other Voice Assistants Pose Concerns of Anti-Competitive Practices: EU Regulator

EU antitrust watchdog said respondents cited concerns about certain exclusivity and tying practices related to voice assistants.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 17:46 IST
Alexa, Siri, Other Voice Assistants Pose Concerns of Anti-Competitive Practices: EU Regulator

Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Assistant are among the most popular voice assistant devices

Highlights
  • They raised concerns about access of providers of voice assistants
  • Findings of inquiry would be open to a 12-week long public consultation
  • A final report is due in the first half of 2022

A year-long inquiry into voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri and other Internet-connected devices has led to among more than 200 companies expressing concerns of potential anti-competitive practices, EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday.

The European Commission has opened similar inquiries in the past into sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and energy that eventually led to cases against companies and hefty fines.

Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Alphabet's Google Assistant are among the most popular voice assistant devices.

"When we launched this sector inquiry, we were concerned that there might be a risk of gatekeepers emerging in this sector," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"From the first results published today, it appears that many in the sector share our concerns," she said.

The EU antitrust watchdog said respondents cited concerns about certain exclusivity and tying practices related to voice assistants and the position of intermediaries between users and smart devices.

They also raised concerns about the extensive access of providers of voice assistants and smart devices to troves of data, and the lack of interoperability between devices, with proprietary technology acting as de facto standards.

The Commission said the findings of the inquiry would be open to a 12-week long public consultation ending Septemeber 1, with a final report due in the first half of 2022.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa, Amazon, Siri, Apple
In Loki, Marvel’s Favourite Villain Does Workplace Comedy by Way of David Fincher
OnePlus TV U1S Price in India Leaks Once Again Ahead of June 10 Launch

Related Stories

Alexa, Siri, Other Voice Assistants Pose Concerns of Anti-Competitive Practices: EU Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Is Now Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R After Price Cut: All the Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  10. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online
  2. OnePlus 8T Now Starts at Rs. 38,999 After Price Cut Making It Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R
  3. Microsoft Outlook for iOS Gets Voice Dictation for Emails, Scheduling Meetings; Android Support Coming Soon
  4. OnePlus TV U1S Price in India Leaks Once Again Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. Alexa, Siri, Other Voice Assistants Pose Concerns of Anti-Competitive Practices: EU Regulator
  6. Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage
  7. Realme Laptop India Launch Teased, May Come With MacBook-Like Finish
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped
  9. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
  10. BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com