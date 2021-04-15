Technology News
ACT HomeCam Security Camera Launched in India: All the Details

ACT HomeCam is priced at Rs. 2,249 if bought outside of the subscription plan.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 April 2021 13:39 IST
Highlights
  • ACT HomeCam can be easily set up through the TP-Link Tapo app
  • The camera can be panned 360 degrees through the app
  • ACT HomeCam only works alongside the ACT network

ACT HomeCam surveillance CCTV camera has been launched to assist in home security measures. It is simple to install, works on Wi-Fi, and is cost effective. The camera pairs with the TP-Link Tapo app on Google Play store allowing users to see live footage of their home from anywhere. It is important to note that ACT HomeCam works alongside the ACT network only. Users can install multiple HomeCam units across their home and view all the footage on a single app.

ACT Homecam price in India, availability

ACT HomeCam is priced at Rs. 2,249 if bought outside of the subscription plan. The home surveillance camera is also available for a monthly subscription of Rs. 200 per month and an additional Rs. 500 is taken as security deposit. This device is available for ACT Fibernet subscribers only through the official website and app.

ACT HomeCam features

ACT Fibernet has partnered with TP-Link to launch the HomeCam. It has a 2-megapixel HD camera that offers 1080p recording, 110-degree wide-angle view, and Night Vision Infrared lens with view clarity of up to 30 feet. It supports motion detection and responds during an unlikely event with alert functions. There's a microSD card slot that supports 128GB of footage storage for 24 days. Users can set a schedule for recording and playback the video at their convenience. There's also a privacy mode to disable recording when required.

As mentioned, multiple ACT HomeCam units can be setup around the house, and users can toggle between multiple views of live video through Tapo app. It supports two-way talking through the camera and has pan tilt zoom (PTZ) feature enabled, where the user can pan the camera 360 degrees and tilt the camera lens 110 degrees through the app. Also, the setup is easy through the Tapo app and the HomeCam connects to the home Wi-Fi, allowing users to watch the live feed from anywhere. ACT HomeCam supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band only.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT HomeCam, ACT HomeCam Price in India, ACT HomeCam Specifications, ACT Fibernet
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
IBM Uncovers More Attacks Against COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain
