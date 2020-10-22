Acer has launched a bunch of new products including a smart speaker, laptops, AIOs, and monitors. The smart speaker is called the Acer Halo and the new laptop models include Acer Swift 3x, Porsche Design Acer Book RS, Acer Chromebook Spin 513, and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. The all-in-one (AIOs) include Acer Chromebox CXI4 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI4. The gaming monitors include the Acer Predator XB273U NV, Predator XB253Q GW, Predator XB323U GX, Predator X34 GS, Acer Nitro XV272U KV, and Acer Nitro XV272 LV.

Acer smart speaker, laptops, AIOs, monitors: Price, availability

The Acer Halo smart speaker is priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 8,000) and will be available in North America in the first quarter of next year. The Acer Swift 3x is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 66,300) and will go on sale in December. Porsche Design Acer Book RS is priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh). Acer Chromebook Spin 513 starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and will be available in North America in February next year. Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 51,600) with March availability. Acer Chromebox CXI4 will be available in North America in Q1 2021 and start at $259.99 (roughly Rs. 19,200). The Enterprise variant of the Acer Chromebox CXI4 will start at $409.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200).

Coming to the gaming monitors, the Acer Predator XB273U NV starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,500) and will go on sale starting January next year. Predator XB253Q GW will start at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 31,700), Predator XB323U GX starts at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 66,300), the Predator X34 GS starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,700) and will be available from December in North America, Nitro XV272U KV starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500), and lastly Nitro XV272 LV starts at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 20,700) with availability in December.

Acer Halo specifications

The Acer Halo smart speaker is a Google Assistant compatible speaker with support for DTS sound. The design allows high-quality audio to be projected 360 degrees. There is an optional LED display, as well as RGB lighting on the base. The Acer Halo comes with two far-field omnidirectional mics as well. There is also a physical switch that can mute the microphones.

Acer Swift 3x specifications

The Acer Swift 3x features a 14-inch full-HD IPS screen that has 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor accompanied by Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics. It has a claimed battery life of up to 17.5 hours and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. The Acer Swift 3x weighs 1.37kg.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS specifications

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS has an all-metal chassis and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It features a 14-inch full-HD display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16GB RAM, and a claimed 17 hours of battery life. You get Dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), a full array of ports (USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2), and Windows Hello support.

Acer Chromebook Spin series specifications

The Acer Chromebook Spin series includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. The company says these are its first notebook powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor. The graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU. The Chromebook Spin 513 has up to 14 hours of battery life, optional 4G connectivity, a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display, and weighs just 1.2kg. You get up to 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128GB of storage.

These laptops boast up to 14 hours of battery life

The Enterprise variant comes with additional “security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings.” It has 4G LTE a swell.

Acer Chromebox CXI4, Acer Chromebox CXI4 Enterprise specifications

Powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and two HDMI ports, the Acer Chromebox CXI4 and Chromebox CXI4 Enterprise are AIO systems that just need a display to give a full desktop experience. You also get Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and an RJ45 port.

Acer gaming monitors specifications

The Acer Predator XB273U NV features a 27-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) Agile-Splendor IPS display with up to 170Hz refresh rate and a claimed 1ms response time. It has 95 percent DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage and a Delta E of less than 1. You get VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, RGB LightSense, and the stand allows for tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments.

The Predator XB253Q GW coms with a 24.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync support, up to 280Hz refresh rate, up to 0.5ms (G to G) response time, and RGB LightSense. The Acer Predator XB323U GX comes with a 32-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel with 270Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time. You get 99 percent AdobeRGB coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, 8-bit image processing with local-dimming.

This monitor can be overclocked to 180Hz refresh rate

The Acer Predator X34 GS has a 34-inch curved UWQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) screen with an Agile-Splendor IPS panel and Nvidia G-Sync support. You get up to 180Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.5ms (G to G) response time. The monitor also features VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 98 percent DCI-P3 spectrum coverage. You also get two integrated 7W speakers.

The Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV are 27-inch gaming monitors. The Nitro XV272U KV comes with a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with up to 170Hz and 1ms (G to G) response time on an Agile-Splendor IPS panel. On the other hand, the Nitro XV272 LV features a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) Agile-Splendor IPS panel with 90 percent DCI-P3 color coverage and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.