With the Amazon Great Indian Festival you can get great offers and discounts on air purifiers right now, and we've picked out the best ones that you should be looking at. Air Purifiers are now a necessity and not a luxury specially if you live in cities where winter brings in a fresh wave of air quality issues, which intensify over the next few months. Of course, with a huge number of air purifiers on the market, finding the right ones to buy is tricky and with the deals on offer it can be even harder to pick.

We can help narrow down the decision with a few different deals that we've noticed in the sale. We'll also break down the things that you need to consider when buying an air purifier. We've broken down the workings of how to buy an air purifier, but at the most basic level, you've got a fan, that sucks polluted air into the purifier, pushes it through filters (called HEPA filters) that clean up the suspended particles like pollutants and germs, and the pushes it out again into the room. This process of scrubbing the air clean is measured by the CADR or Clean Air Delivery Rate of your air purifier, and the higher the number, the faster that the air is being cleared.

Therefore, when buying an air purifier, the two things to make sure are that it is using a HEPA filter to more effectively clean the air, and whether the CADR is high enough for your purposes. The bigger a room is, the higher the CADR that you need. The American Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers recommends a CADR that's 2/3 the size of the room — and Fuji has presented a helpful table that lets you see what the minimum CADR is for your requirements.

Best air purifier deals in Amazon Great India Festival

With that in mind, we looked at the different deals available on air purifiers this year, to find the ones that will suit different budgets and needs. We looked for air purifiers that are not just great at cleaning up the air in your room, but are also being offered at a big discount from the MRP, so that you're getting a good bargain while still buying a device that will keep you safe.

Here are five air purifiers with great deals and discounts that you can buy right now:

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

These Wi-Fi enabled air purifiers from Dyson can be controlled from your phone, support automated routines, and come with a load of useful features. On top of that, Dyson's customer support is amongst the best across product categories. And it doesn't hurt that these are also the most stylish air purifiers you'll ever come across. We've reviewed these air purifiers more than once, and found them to be quite effective as well.

Right now, this air purifier is available for Rs. 24,900, against an MRP of Rs. 43,900, and it's a great option at this budget. There are also bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and cash backs that lower the effective price even further.

It meets your air purification needs and comes packed with features, as well as a great discount right now. Dyson has other models as well with features like heating and humidifiers, so you can pick one depending on your needs.

Buy the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier

This air purifier from Honeywell has a CADR of 250 cmh and is well suited for use in a room that's around 200-250 square feet (with a coverage area of 387.5 square feet). It has a one-year filter life, and replacement filters are priced at Rs. 2,350.

It's a simple, no-frills, and effective product, that is already competitively priced, but is currently discounted to Rs. 7,599 against an MRP of Rs. 12,299, making it an even better buy, apart from the standard bank offers and cash backs. At this price, it's one of the cheapest options that you can get that still covers a fair amount of space and is effective, so this is a good pick for an air purifier at a low price.

Buy the Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier

Mi Air Purifier 3

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is easily one of the best budget picks in the category. Launched near the end of 2019, this air purifier is a follow-up to what was our favourite budget-air purifier, with some improvements. It has a 22 percent higher CADR and coverage area, at 380 cmh, and 484 square feet, respectively, than the previous models. It can also be connected to the Mi Home app and supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa, and comes with an OLED touchscreen display.

Right now, it's being sold for Rs. 9,298, against the MRP of Rs. 12,999, and of course you have additional offers like cash banks and bank specific offers that you can take advantage of to get an even lower effective price.

Buy the Mi Air Purifier 3

Philips AC2887 Air Purifier

Philips is one of the companies that has been a frontrunner in air purifiers for the last several years — when the air pollution levels reached a crisis point in North India, Philips was one of the first companies to have a full range of consumer products for clean air, and it remains one of the leaders in this technology space even today.

It has a range of air purifiers starting from under Rs. 10,000 to under Rs. 40,000 — these have a number of different features but more importantly the CADR differs between the models, so take that into account along with the size of your rooms, when making a purchase. The AC2887 is a very popular model that balances budget and features, and has a CADR of 333 cmh. It is well suited to rooms around 270-400 square feet, and is also a very quiet air purifier which makes it very convenient to use in the bedroom at night.

The AC2887 is currently discounted to Rs. 16,605 against and MRP of Rs. 22,995, and of course, you can lower that further with cash backs and bank offers, to get it at a huge bargain.

Buy the Philips AC2887 Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes is a household name in water purification, so it was not surprising when the company started to launch its own air purifiers too. Although some of the earliest models were a little less appealing, by now it has found its stride and has a number of great options for air purifiers. The Aeroguard AP 700 is one of those, with a sleek and minimal design, easy operation, and five year warranty.

It's got 600 square foot coverage, and is currently discounted to Rs. 9,210 against an MRP of Rs. 14,490, making this a great deal to pick up right now, if you're looking for a simple and effective device that doesn't come with too many distractions.

Buy the Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.