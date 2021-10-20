Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is live now with lucrative offers and discounts on various Amazon products. We have curated a list of Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart speakers and smart display, as well as Fire TV Sticks. Amazon is also offering various bundles with heavy discounts. Additionally, there are some offers for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale which is a month-long event this year. Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now.

Discounts on Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd generation (2021) is available with a discount of Rs. 2,600. Amazon says that this version is 50 percent more powerful that its predecessor. The stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote which has hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with Dolby Atmos audio support on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Users can pair compatible Bluetooth headphones for more personalised listening experience.

Buy now at Rs. 2,399 (MRP: Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Plus (2021)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) includes annual subscriptions of ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Voot (total annual plan costs Rs. 7,996). It comes with a bundled Alexa Voice Remote with hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with Dolby Atmos audio on select titles. The package includes Fire TV Stick 3rd generation (2021).

Buy now at Rs. 3,199 (MRP: Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an affordable streaming stick from Amazon that comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. The stick comes with parental control and allows users to optimise data usage by setting video quality and monitoring. It also allows users to mirror content from phone and laptop as well as pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones.

Buy now at Rs. 1,799 (MRP: Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Alexa Voice Remote and is claimed to be the most powerful Fire TV Stick by Amazon. Apart from offering a multitude of features in other versions of Fire TV sticks, this model allows users to watch content in 4K quality. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and Dolby Atmos for great sound quality.

Buy now at Rs. 2,999 (MRP: Rs. 5,999)

Discounts on Echo Smart Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) packs a 1.6-inch speaker and supports dual-band Wi-Fi. Users can summon Amazon Alexa via voice control to control smart home devices like ACs, TVs, and more. The compact smart speaker features a light ring for notifications and multi-function controls at the top.

Buy now at Rs. 2,149 (MRP: Rs. 4,499)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) delivers premium sound powered by Dolby. It allows users to stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music. It can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or can be clubbed with other speakers/headphones for an immersive audio experience. The smart speaker allows users to control smart devices as well. It comes with four microphones, which can also be turned off for privacy.

Buy now at Rs. 4,999 (MRP: Rs. 9,999)

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen)

Pretty much similar to the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), the Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen) comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. You can tap the top of the speaker to snooze alarms. There is a light sensor that automatically adjusts the display's brightness during day or night.

Buy now at Rs. 4,149 (MRP: Rs. 5,499)

Discounts on Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen)

Touted as the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite to date, Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) has a 300ppi glare-free display. It comes with 8GB storage and offers water resistance. It features a long battery, and there is an inbuilt adjustable light for easy reading in various light conditions.

Buy now at Rs. 10,299 (MRP: Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (10th Gen)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) is available at a discount of Rs. 4,000. It sports a 7-inch display and 32GB storage. There is an inbuilt adjustable warm light, and it allows users to display Ebook covers on the screen.

Buy now at Rs. 20,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

Deals on Amazon Combo

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Wipro 9W bulb

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker and Wipro 9W LED smart colour bulb. The bulb can be paired with the smart speaker and can be controlled via voice commands, thanks to Amazon Alexa integration.

Buy now at Rs. 2,199 (MRP: Rs. 6,598)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon 6A plug

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker and Amazon Smart Plug. Amazon Smart Plug can be paired with the smart speaker and helps add voice control to appliances or sockets. The Amazon Smart Plug allows users to control appliances, or control TV remotely from Alexa app with voice.

Buy now at Rs. 2,548 (MRP: Rs. 6,498)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

This combo packs Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen). The combo can be purchased at a discount of Rs. 5,500. Users can link their Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot smart speaker for hands-free operations.

Buy now at Rs. 3,998 (MRP: Rs. 9,498)

Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro 16A plug

This combo contains Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Wipro 16A Smart Plug. The plug can be used with heavy appliances like ACs, geysers, as well as lamps, mosquito repellent, among others. Users can control appliances using voice (with Alexa) or remotely (through an app).

Buy now at Rs. 5,498 (MRP: Rs. 12,289)

Echo Show 8 with Zoook 16A plug

This bundle contains Echo Show 8 and Zoook Smart Connect 10A Wi-Fi smart plug with power meter. The Echo Show comes with an 8-inch screen and a powerful speaker. The Zook smart plug is an ideal offering for use with AC, geyser, coffee maker, among others. The bundle can be used to control smart lights.

Buy now at Rs. 7,998 (MRP: Rs. 15,998)

