Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale Best Deals Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is already underway for Prime members, and starts on October 17 for non-Prime members. It brings offers and discounts on products across categories. The sale will last for a month and shoppers will be able to get deals on smartphones, smart speakers, e-book readers, accessories, and much more. So, if you are shopping with a budget of Rs. 10,000 in mind, here are some of the products you can check out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale.

HDFC card users can get 10 percent instant discount – up to Rs. 12,000 off - as well and this offer is valid till October 23. The minimum order value for this offer is Rs. 5,000.

Fire TV Stick (MRP Rs. 1,999 onwards)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform your non smart TV into a smart TV. The HDMI dongle connects to an HDMI port on your TV and offers a feature packed interface with easy access to streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, Sony Liv, and more. You can also watch cable TV channels with the Fire TV Stick (LINK TO NEWS STORY). The Fire TV Stick is priced at MRP Rs. 2,399 for the 2019 model and the 2020 model with Dolby Atmos support and TV controls is on sale for MRP Rs. 2,499. There is also the Fire TV Stick Lite priced at MRP Rs. 1,999 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for MRP Rs. 3,599.

Echo smart speaker (MRP Rs. 1,999 onwards)

The Echo products are Amazon Alexa powered smart speakers that come in various form factors. You can ask questions, play music, control your smart home, and more with these. The Echo Dot, smallest of the smart speakers, is priced at MRP Rs. 1,999 for the third generation model while the fourth generation model is priced at MRP Rs. 3,249. The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is priced at MRP Rs. 5,999 while the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is priced at MRP Rs. 6,499. The new Echo Show 8 with an 8-inch display is going for MRP Rs. 6,999. Lastly, the Echo Input portable speaker is on sale for MRP Rs. 2,749.

Kindle E-Reader (MRP Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Multiple Kindle e-book readers are listed with discounted pricing for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale. The Kindle (10th Gen) with a 6-inch display, Wi-Fi, and built-in light is priced at MRP Rs. 6,499. It is available in black and white colour options. Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) with 8GB storage and IPX8 water resistance is going for MRP Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 9, Redmi 9A (MRP Rs. 6,498 onwards)

The Redmi 9 (review) starts at MRP Rs. 8,999 and this gets you the 4GB + 64GB configuration. With an additional Rs. 1,000, you can get the top-tier 4GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is offered in three colour options namely, Carbon Black, Sky Blue, Sporty Orange. You get dual rear cameras, an HD+ display, octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 9A is on sale for MRP Rs. 6,498. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. You get a single rear camera, slim design, an octa-core processor, a large battery, and an HD+ display. There are three colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy M01s (MRP Rs. 9,499)

The Galaxy M01s is priced at MRP Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. It is offered in two colour options, dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor. You get dual-SIM support and an HD+ display. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. You also get features like Live Focus and Smart Selfie with the Galaxy M01s.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.