Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are currently underway with hundreds of deals and offers. Both Amazon and Flipkart sales are promising exciting discounts on a large selection of laptops, TVs, smart home devices, and other electronics. But not all of these deals are ideal for everyone, and we've scanned through a large chunk of them to find out which ones are the best for you. We've handpicked some of the best deals on laptops, TVs, smart speakers, streaming media players, and other electronics.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best deals on laptops TVs, Amazon devices, and more

iRobot Roomba 692 (Rs. 23,900)

If you're tired of cleaning your house manually, switch to a robot vacuum cleaner this year. The iRobot Roomba 692 is currently down to Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale today. The robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and comes packed with a range of sensors that allow it to navigate and move around your house.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 62,990)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 75,929) as a part of a Lightning Deal on Amazon. The laptop is powered by Intel Core 5i processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. For graphics, it has the Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment Series 4K smart TV (Rs. 46,990)

If you're eyeing a big-screen 4K smart TV at a not-so-big price, the Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment series 4K smart TV is available for as low as Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 68,400) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. With the bundled exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 16,000 by swapping your old TV with the purchase.

Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV (Rs. 39,999)

Another affordable option in a similar range is the Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV (2020 model), down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 1,19,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports, and comes with Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps. Swapping an old TV can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000 while HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 50,990)

Asus' TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones (Rs. 19,980)

In case you missed the Prime Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are again down to Rs. 19,980 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones in 2020. If you've been looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation features below Rs. 20,000, you just can't go wrong with this one.

Fire TV Stick Lite (Rs. 2,099)

All of Amazon's Fire TV Stick models in India are currently selling at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. The recently introduced Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 2,249 onwards)

Talking of Amazon devices, the company's Echo lineup of smart speakers are also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499) which is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the smart speaker. The third-generation Echo is selling at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999).

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,999)

Apple's premium AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). If you've been waiting for a major discount, now is the time to grab the AirPods Pro. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless earphones, putting them at par with some deals only being offered by select offline retailers.

Mi TV Stick (Rs. 2,299)

Xiaomi's Mi TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,499), making it nearly equivalent to its rival, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. If you're looking to turn your dumb TV into a smart one, this is probably a cheap yet effective way to do it. Mi TV Stick is based on Android TV 9 and comes with Chromecast built-in.

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 72,999)

Samsung's The Frame 50-inch TV, which can double up as art, is down to Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 1,12,900) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. You can get up to Rs. 16,000 as an additional instant discount by swapping an old TV with the purchase. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Google Nest Mini (Rs. 2,299)

Google Nest Mini, a small smart speaker, is down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Google Nest Mini is an alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot in case you're well invested into the Google ecosystem.

Apple HomePod (Rs. 16,900)

Apple's HomePod smart speaker is down to Rs. 16,900 (MRP Rs. 19,900) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on the HomePod this year. The recently launched HomePod mini will sell in India at Rs. 9,900, but if you're looking for something bigger the HomePod won't disappoint you at all.

Apple Watch Series 3 (Rs. 15,900)

Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 15,900 for the 38mm variant while the 42mm variant is available at Rs. 17,900 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. Apple Watch Series 3 is an older model, but you can still run watchOS 7 on it, the latest update. If you're eyeing a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone below Rs. 20,000, it can't get any better than this.

Samsung T5 500GB external SSD (Rs. 5,999)

Samsung T5 500GB external SSD is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 14,399) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale. SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 45,990)

Asus' VivoBook 14 is down to Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED display with 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 with the available exchange offer.

