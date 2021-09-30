Popular Smart Lights to Check Out

Smart lights allow users to choose from millions of colours to set the mood, and some of them even support voice assistants. Here are some smart lights if you are looking to set the tone right in your room.

1. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is claimed to come with support of 16 million colors. As per the company, the lamp has a life of 11 years, and features a touch panel which can be used to control brightness and change the colour of the light. Users can also create scenes by grouping it with other Mi Smart Lights, and the lamp can be controlled by an app.

2. Philips Wiz Bulb

Philips Wiz is a 9W bulb and has a B22 base. There is Power Outage Recovery feature which can be controlled via the app. When the feature is enabled, it keeps the bulb turned off when the power comes back so that you don't have to wake up from your sleep to turn it off. The bulb offers dimming and scheduling (timer and lighting style) features as well.

3. Wipro Smart Bulb

This is a 9W Wipro smart bulb that comes with an E27 base fitting. It also allows the users to tune the white colour in different shades, such as warm white (2700K) to relax or energetic cool white (6500K) for work. It offers support for 16 million colours allowing users to create a desired mood for the party, reading, leisure, among others. The Wipro smart bulb can be controlled with voice using Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

4. Mi Smart LED Bulb

This 9W Mi smart bulb comes with a B22 base, and it is an energy efficient offering. As per the company, the bulb is rated 105 lumens per watt for a service of about 11 years. It allows users to choose from 16 million colours, and create personalised ambience. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. This smart light can also be clubbed with other Xiaomi smart lights for decoration purposes.

5. Halonix Smart Bulb

Halonix smart bulb is rated at 12W and has a B22 base. Apart from offering millions of colour options, the bulb allows choosing between the brightest colour while studying or a soft warm shade for leisure. It also allows one to control the brightness from one to 100 percent. Additionally, users can control it by voice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

6. Syska Bulb

This Syska 7W smart LED bulb comes with a B22 base, and offers 16 million colour options. It also offers a wide white colour range allowing users to set the room for different themes such as reading, night, meeting, leisure, among others. It supports grouping allowing users to combine multiple smart lights. Users control the smart bulb with voice, thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Popular Smart Lights to Check Out

Product Price in India Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 (16 Million Colors, App-Enabled, Touch Panel) ₹ 2,899 Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt (16 Million Colors) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 699 Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb E27 9-Watt (16 Million Colors + Shades of White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) (Screw-Type Bulb) ₹ 795 Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) - (16 Million Colors + 11 Years Long Life + Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 799 Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W B22 (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 599 Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb B22 9-Watt WiZ Connected (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable + Pre-set modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 802

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.