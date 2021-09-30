Technology News
Popular Smart Lights to Check Out

Looking for smart lights? From Xiaomi to Philips to Wipro to Syska, here are top picks from top brands

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:23 IST
Smart lights allow users to choose from millions of colours to set the mood, and some of them even support voice assistants. Here are some smart lights if you are looking to set the tone right in your room.

1. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is claimed to come with support of 16 million colors. As per the company, the lamp has a life of 11 years, and features a touch panel which can be used to control brightness and change the colour of the light. Users can also create scenes by grouping it with other Mi Smart Lights, and the lamp can be controlled by an app.

Touch Panel
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 (16 Million Colors, App-Enabled, Touch Panel)
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 (16 Million Colors, App-Enabled, Touch Panel)
₹ 2,899
₹ 2,999 (3% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 comes with voice support, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

2. Philips Wiz Bulb

Philips Wiz is a 9W bulb and has a B22 base. There is Power Outage Recovery feature which can be controlled via the app. When the feature is enabled, it keeps the bulb turned off when the power comes back so that you don't have to wake up from your sleep to turn it off. The bulb offers dimming and scheduling (timer and lighting style) features as well. 

Power Outage Recovery
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb B22 9-Watt WiZ Connected (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable + Pre-set modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb B22 9-Watt WiZ Connected (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable + Pre-set modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
₹ 802
₹ 1,999 (59% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Philips Wiz Bulb comes with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant support.

3. Wipro Smart Bulb

This is a 9W Wipro smart bulb that comes with an E27 base fitting. It also allows the users to tune the white colour in different shades, such as warm white (2700K) to relax or energetic cool white (6500K) for work. It offers support for 16 million colours allowing users to create a desired mood for the party, reading, leisure, among others. The Wipro smart bulb can be controlled with voice using Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Music Sync Function
Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb E27 9-Watt (16 Million Colors + Shades of White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) (Screw-Type Bulb)
Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb E27 9-Watt (16 Million Colors + Shades of White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) (Screw-Type Bulb)
₹ 795
₹ 2,099 (62% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

This smart bulb can also be grouped with all other Wipro smart lights.

4. Mi Smart LED Bulb

This 9W Mi smart bulb comes with a B22 base, and it is an energy efficient offering. As per the company, the bulb is rated 105 lumens per watt for a service of about 11 years. It allows users to choose from 16 million colours, and create personalised ambience. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. This smart light can also be clubbed with other Xiaomi smart lights for decoration purposes.

Scheduling Offering
Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) - (16 Million Colors + 11 Years Long Life + Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) - (16 Million Colors + 11 Years Long Life + Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
₹ 799
₹ 999 (20% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Other features of the Mi smart bulb include brightness adjustment, and power on/ off scheduler.

5. Halonix Smart Bulb

Halonix smart bulb is rated at 12W and has a B22 base. Apart from offering millions of colour options, the bulb allows choosing between the brightest colour while studying or a soft warm shade for leisure. It also allows one to control the brightness from one to 100 percent. Additionally, users can control it by voice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. 

App Control
Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W B22 (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W B22 (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
₹ 599
Buy on Amazon

Halonix smart bulb comes with a Timing Function to automate the LED to turn on/ off.

6. Syska Bulb

This Syska 7W smart LED bulb comes with a B22 base, and offers 16 million colour options. It also offers a wide white colour range allowing users to set the room for different themes such as reading, night, meeting, leisure, among others. It supports grouping allowing users to combine multiple smart lights. Users control the smart bulb with voice, thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Grouping Functions
Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt (16 Million Colors) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt (16 Million Colors) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
₹ 699
₹ 1,399 (50% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The Syska Smart bulb is claimed to offer a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

Product Price in India
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 (16 Million Colors, App-Enabled, Touch Panel) ₹ 2,899
Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt (16 Million Colors) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 699
Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb E27 9-Watt (16 Million Colors + Shades of White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) (Screw-Type Bulb) ₹ 795
Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) - (16 Million Colors + 11 Years Long Life + Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 799
Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W B22 (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 599
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb B22 9-Watt WiZ Connected (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable + Pre-set modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) ₹ 802
