Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Smart home
  • Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity

Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity

Here's a list of some great power bank options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 October 2021 18:22 IST
Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity

Power banks come handy when you are travelling and you need to juice up your phone, earphones, and tablets. Here are a few 20,000mAh or larger power banks you might want to purchase.

1. Mi Power Bank 3i

The Mi Power Bank 3i comes with dual input ports: a Micro-USB and a USB Type-C. There is smart charging feature, and it offers 18W fast charging. The smart power management feature allows users to safely charge low power devices such as Bluetooth headsets, Fitness bands by double pressing the power button to enter 2-hour low power charging mode.

Smart Power Management
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh
₹ 1,699

The Mi Power Bank 3i features an advanced 12-layer circuit protection.

2. Redmi Power Bank

The Redmi power bank comes with a maximum of 18W fast charging and supports lower charging outputs as well. It features an anti-slip edge texture, and has Li-polymer batteries for an optimised charging efficiency. The power bank also has 12-layer circuit protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge, and discharge.

Textured Shell
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black), USB Type C and Micro USB Ports
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black), USB Type C and Micro USB Ports
₹ 1,399

The Redmi power bank comes with dual input ports: microUSB and USB Type-C with smart charging.

3. URBN Power Bank

This URBN power bank offers 22.5W fast charging, and features a smooth camo finish. It features one each of USB Type-A, and USB Type-C ports. It is said to be a BIS-certified device, and comes with 12-layer circuit protection. The power bank offers two way charging, and is claimed to fully juice up in 5 hours with a 22.5W charger.

Fast Charging
URBN 20000 mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging Power Bank with 22.5W Type C PD (Input& Output) and QC 3.0 Dual USB Output with Free Type C Cable (Camo)
URBN 20000 mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging Power Bank with 22.5W Type C PD (Input& Output) and QC 3.0 Dual USB Output with Free Type C Cable (Camo)
₹ 1,299

URBN power bank can charge a 3,000mAh smartphone up to 4.7 times, the company says.

4. Anker PowerCore

Anker PowerCore is a 20,100mAh power bank that comes with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies. As per the company, these technologies combine to deliver the fastest possible charge up to 2.4A per port or 4.8A overall. The power bank also comes with a Multi Protect Safety System for protection from surge and short circuit.

Power IQ Technology
Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank with Ultra High Capacity , 4.8A Output, PowerIQ Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black)
Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank with Ultra High Capacity , 4.8A Output, PowerIQ Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black)
₹ 3,029

Anker PowerCore power bank can be recharged in 10 hours with 2A charger.

5. Syska Power Pro200

The Syska Power Pro200 power bank has two USB Type-A output ports, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It is made of ABS plastic for durability. The power bank comes with intelligent multi-protection circuits for protection against overcharging and discharging. 

Advanced Current Shunt
Syska Power Pro 200 20000mAH Power Bank (White)
Syska Power Pro 200 20000mAH Power Bank (White)
₹ 1,099

The Syska Power Pro200 comes with an Advanced Current Shunt feature.

6. Ambrane Power Bank 

Ambrane power bank has a premium hard ABS plastic construction, and is claimed to offer up to 500 charge lifecycles. It features dual USB Type-A output ports, and two input ports: Micro-USB and USB Type-C port. The company says that the power bank is BIS-certified, and features 9-layer chip protection. Additionally, the power bank is claimed to intelligently adjust power output to match the device's requirement when two devices are plugged in.

LED Indicators
Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank with Fast Charging & Compact Size (Neos, Black)
Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank with Fast Charging & Compact Size (Neos, Black)
₹ 1,299

The Ambrane power bank has a power button, and LED charging indicators.

7. FEELLE Power Bank

This power bank from FEELLE has 24000mAh capacity, and is recharged by three in-built solar panels. It features dual USB Type-A output ports each with 10.5W rating to charge two devices simultaneously. As per the brand, the power bank can recharge, and juice up at the same time.

Solar Charging
FEELLE 24000mAh Solar Power Bank with 2 USB Ports Waterproof Portable External Battery Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets and More
FEELLE 24000mAh Solar Power Bank with 2 USB Ports Waterproof Portable External Battery Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets and More
₹ 7,031

FEELLE power bank comes with a flashlight that has Steady, SOS and Strobe modes.

Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity

Product Name Price in India
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh ₹ 1,699
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black), USB Type C and Micro USB Ports ₹ 1,399
Ambrane 20000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank with Fast Charging & Compact Size (Neos, Black) ₹ 1,299
Syska Power Pro 200 20000mAH Power Bank (White) ₹ 1,099
Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank with Ultra High Capacity , 4.8A Output, PowerIQ Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black) ₹ 3,029
FEELLE 24000mAh Solar Power Bank with 2 USB Ports Waterproof Portable External Battery Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets and More ₹ 7,030
URBN 20000 mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging Power Bank with 22.5W Type C PD (Input& Output) and QC 3.0 Dual USB Output with Free Type C Cable (Camo) ₹ 1,299
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Salman Khan Announces NFT Collection With BollyCoin, a Marketplace Dedicated to Bollywood-Themed NFTs
Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now

Related Stories

Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  4. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  9. Nokia XR20 Confirmed to Launch in India: Pre-Booking Details Here
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide
  2. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  4. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  5. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  6. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  7. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  10. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com