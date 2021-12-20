Technology News
Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Lands in Kazakhstan After 12-Day Space Flight

Maezawa became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2021 12:59 IST
Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Lands in Kazakhstan After 12-Day Space Flight

Photo Credit: Reuters

Maezawa is the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade

  • Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa flew into space on December 8
  • Maezawa will be the first private passenger on the 2023 SpaceX moon trip
  • Yusaku Maezawa showed his followers how to make tea in zero gravity

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe.

Maezawa, a space enthusiast, made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.

One of Japan's most flamboyant public figures, Maezawa entertained his social media followers from space by taking photos of his home prefecture of Chiba, showing how to make tea in zero gravity and discussing his shortage of fresh underwear.

The entrepreneur returned to snowy conditions on Earth, with precipitation and sub-zero temperatures at the landing site about 150 km south east of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

Maezawa will become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip in 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.

The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank in 2019, is searching for eight people who will join him in his moon voyage in 2023, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Yusaku Maezawa, Yusaku Maezawa ISS, International Space Station, Space Travel, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Space Tourism
Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Lands in Kazakhstan After 12-Day Space Flight
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
