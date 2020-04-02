Technology News
loading

New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power

Scientists are looking to use terahertz waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers and other devices to produce direct current.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 April 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power

MIT researchers state Graphene’s atomic behaviour is ideal for this technology to work

Highlights
  • Wasted terahertz waves may now be used for powering household devices
  • The study was done by physicists at MIT
  • The findings have been published in Science Advances journal

A new scientific breakthrough achieved by physicists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) could allow household appliances to be powered by the direct current produced using terahertz waves one day. Terahertz waves are a type of electromagnetic waves with a frequency somewhere between microwaves and infrared light. As terahertz waves are easily absorbed by gases in earth's atmosphere, they don't last very long, thus wasted. Scientists have now designed a blueprint for a device that can convert terahertz waves into a direct current.

This new breakthrough can allow Wi-Fi signals, which are one of the sources for terahertz waves, to be converted into usable power that can serve as an alternative source of energy. Till now, there was no way of harnessing terahertz waves and converting them into a usable form but now, as per a study, this new technology shows quite a lot of potential.

As described on the MIT News website, any device that sends Wi-Fi signals also emits terahertz waves or T-rays. These T-rays are emitted by our own bodies and inanimate objects as well but have been wasted energy, till now.

What this technology essentially does is, it takes advantage of the atomic behaviour of graphene and makes the incoming terahertz waves “shuttle” graphene's electrons and use them to flow in a single direction as a direct current. This current can then become a usable form of energy. The findings of the study have been published in Science Advances journal.

Lead author of the study, Hiroki Isobe, a postdoc in MIT's Materials Research Laboratory says, “We are surrounded by electromagnetic waves in the terahertz range. If we can convert that energy into an energy source we can use for daily life, that would help to address the energy challenges we are facing right now.”

In the past, there have been some experimental technologies that were able to convert terahertz waves into DC current but they required “ultracold temperatures setups” that weren't practical.

This new study may have found a practical way of using this wasted energy to enable self-powering implants, cell phones, and other portable electronics. Theoretically, this could work with an add-on for smartphones that keeps the phone charged.

Given the current scenario of producing energy from fossil fuels and depleting natural resources, this new technology can bring a significant change on a global level.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, terahertz waves, Wi Fi
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub
Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds

Related Stories

New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  6. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. Apple Hikes Prices of iPhone Models in India Due to GST Rate Impact
  9. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch
  2. Zoom App Could Let Attackers Access Windows Passwords, Take Over Your Mac: Reports
  3. YouTube Working on TikTok Competitor Called Shorts: Report
  4. Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
  5. New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power
  6. J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch
  8. Coronavirus Pushes Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
  9. T-Mobile Closes Merger With Sprint, John Legere Hands Off CEO Role to Mike Sievert
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com