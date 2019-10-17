Technology News
loading

Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on Wednesday introduced the custom suits that will be worn by the first private astronauts.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers

Photo Credit: Don Emmert/ AFP

The date for the world's first commercial space flight is not even confirmed yet, but future passengers' Star Trek-like outfits are ready and waiting.  

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on Wednesday introduced the custom suits that will be worn by the first private astronauts.  

US sportswear designer Under Armour "worked day and night for about two years on this project" said Branson, who himself served as a model at the presentation at a skydiving simulator near New York.

The 69-year-old British billionaire donned the personalised royal blue suit that he plans to wear during his company's inaugural flight - sometime in 2020.

"Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first space age. Our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked," Branson explained. "I love the way the spacewear looks and I love the way it feels."

"I also love the fact that the next time I put it on, I will be on my way to space."

Under Armour president Kevin Plank said the suits' creators approached the design the same way they would think about clothing for extreme sports.

"They approached it just like one of our typical uniform deals," Park said. "They started with... understanding the sport, understanding the needs of the athlete, understanding the extreme conditions they go through."

The material for the suits, undergarments and boots were chosen for their ability to aid in the body's temperature and moisture regulation.

A transparent interior pocket was added so space-exploring customers can keep pictures of their loved ones "literally... close to the heart," according to a statement from Virgin Galactic.

And they are designed so wearers can fit perfectly into the spacecraft's seats.

Every space tourist will get their own custom suit that they can take home with them back on Earth, complete with a label of their name and their country's flag.

"To be able to touch the suit is equivalent to touching the spacecraft for the first time," said British Trevor Beattie, one of some 600 clients already signed up for Virgin Galactic's first flights. "It's tangible."

"It's a new stage that we're involved in and we're closer still," he said. "But we're still patient, we can wait."

Virgin Galactic, which was founded in 2004, has spent years developing its space program, and after a fatal accident in 2014, has twice crossed the barrier into the final frontier.

But the company has still not yet piloted a space flight with clients on board.  

The company plans to offer weightless flights to six passengers at a time, at $250,000 (EUR 225,750) a ticket for the first customers.  

The client-astronauts will be able to float around the ship's cabin and look out of portholes to see the curvature of the Earth, all while surrounded by the blackness of space.

The Virgin Galactic suits were unveiled in the wake of NASA's presentation of new uniform prototypes for "real" American astronauts, who are set to return to the Moon in 2024.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson
Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
Moto G8 Renders Leak to Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Launch Date Tipped for October 24
Honor Smartphones
Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone With Up to 12GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  5. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  10. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Drive Launched in India, a Self-Drive Car-Sharing Service
  2. Vivo Diwali Offer Lets You Buy a Smartphone by Paying Rs. 101 Up Front: Here's How
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Recognition Issue to Be Fixed by Software Update, Company Says
  4. Netflix Sued by 'Panama Papers' Law Firm Over The Laundromat Film
  5. iOS 13 Adoption Hits 50 Percent Mark Within a Month of Release, iPadOS Now Running on 33 Percent Devices
  6. Google’s Datally Data Saving App Removed From Play Store
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto G8 Renders Leak to Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Launch Date Tipped for October 24
  9. Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers
  10. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.